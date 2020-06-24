METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Kjose grew up on Sioux City North's mound

He liked how he threw toward the end of that June 15 win over the Yellowjackets.

“They put me in to throw strikes,” Kjose said. “I’m trying to teach these younger kids to throw strikes and that they’re going to have good days and they’re going to have bad days. You have to throw strikes. Walking people isn’t going to do you any good.”

Kjose felt like he has gotten stronger as a pitcher since he started to pitch for North. He got in the weight room and did several arm-strength workouts since he knew he was going to become an important piece of the pitching staff for last year and this year.

During the lockdown this spring, Kjose got some weights and weighted balls to stay ready in case there was going to be a season.

He was able to stay active, and he went on runs around the city. He wasn’t able to do any bullpens or side sessions on a mound since the baseball fields were closed, but he did find a way to play catch with other teammates.

Once the season ends for Kjose and the Stars, he’ll stay close to home to play for the Briar Cliff Chargers.

When he went on a visit, he had a connection with new BCU coach Corby McGlauflin. Kjose liked McGlauflin’s personality.

“He just kind of clicked with me, and he’s kind of a goofball, too,” McGlauflin said. “He’s a fun guy to be around.”

