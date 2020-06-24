METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Kjose grew up on Sioux City North's mound

SIOUX CITY — Tyler Kjose is just trying to carry the baton that was passed on to him by past North High School baseball seniors.
Kjose is one of three seniors on the Stars 2020 roster, but he’s the one who is at the top of the pitching rotation under coach Nick Tillo.
He had the privilege to learn from other Stars who have come and gone, but none had a bigger impact than current Wayne State College freshman Trenton Frerichs.
Frerichs watched Kjose closely, even when Kjose was an eighth-grader.
Back then, Kjose, in his words, was a little bit of a hot head. When things weren’t going right on the mound, he’d get upset if he missed a pitch or if an umpire didn’t call a certain pitch a strike.
Frerichs saw the potential that Kjose had, so he pulled him aside to try to calm his anxieties on the mound.
It worked.
“I didn’t have a good attitude and I didn’t like when things weren’t going my way,” Kjose said. “When you saw Trent pitch, he was calm and always straight-faced. He didn’t show that things bothered him, and I had to learn that from him.
‘It helped a lot,” Kjose said. “I always looked up to him and how he was as a leader and how he acted on the mound. I just learned from that.”
Kjose admitted it took a little bit of time for him to be calmer on the bump. He said he started to feel more relaxed as a freshman. Once he realized that he could control what he could control, things turned around for Kjose.
“I look back on that now, and I don’t recognize the person I am now,” Kjose said. “I needed it a lot. I wouldn’t be close to the player I am now without it. I’d still be throwing fits and not have the scholarship for baseball now.”
Last season, Kjose was 5-1 in seven pitching appearances. He had a 1.26 ERA, giving up six earned runs in 33 innings.
Kjose also had the lowest opposing batting average in 2019 at .179.
In his last pitching appearance on Friday, Kjose gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out five in six innings.
On the season, Kjose has a 1.50 ERA and has allowed two earned runs. He’s walked four hitters and struck out eight while allowing 11 hits.
“He’s just a natural leader,” Tillo said. “He’s a guy that I can count on that wants the ball in any situation. Since his sophomore year, he could’ve been our ace. He’s a good kid and he does everything we ask of him. This guy is our ace and he hasn’t shaked off a pitch in five years."
Earlier in the season, Kjose helped fellow senior Keegan Lamoureux beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to start the season. In that game, Kjose pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out three.
He liked how he threw toward the end of that June 15 win over the Yellowjackets.
“They put me in to throw strikes,” Kjose said. “I’m trying to teach these younger kids to throw strikes and that they’re going to have good days and they’re going to have bad days. You have to throw strikes. Walking people isn’t going to do you any good.”
Kjose felt like he has gotten stronger as a pitcher since he started to pitch for North. He got in the weight room and did several arm-strength workouts since he knew he was going to become an important piece of the pitching staff for last year and this year.
During the lockdown this spring, Kjose got some weights and weighted balls to stay ready in case there was going to be a season.
He was able to stay active, and he went on runs around the city. He wasn’t able to do any bullpens or side sessions on a mound since the baseball fields were closed, but he did find a way to play catch with other teammates.
Once the season ends for Kjose and the Stars, he’ll stay close to home to play for the Briar Cliff Chargers.
When he went on a visit, he had a connection with new BCU coach Corby McGlauflin. Kjose liked McGlauflin’s personality.
“He just kind of clicked with me, and he’s kind of a goofball, too,” McGlauflin said. “He’s a fun guy to be around.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!