METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Ownby takes advantage of position change on the ice

SIOUX CITY — Tyler Ownby loves being back on the ice.
Ownby and the Sioux City Metros returned after a 40-day stoppage in play due to COVID-19, and Ownby wasted little time making an impact.
Ownby scored a goal in each of Saturday and Sunday’s wins over Cedar Rapids, which both games ended in a 5-2 decision.
Ownby — one of the Metros’ assistant captains — also had two assists on Sunday.
The West High School senior leads the city team with seven goals on the season, and Ownby is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
“Tyler is a very skilled player,” Metros coach Jesse Monell said. “On the ice, he’s always team-first. As a freshman, he was part of our national championship team. Tyler was one of the three still on our program from that team, and he’s been contributing to our program all four years. It’s been a blessing for me to watch a kid grow like that into his role.”
Ownby’s goal on Saturday was one that Monell was especially proud of. It came in the first period, and the Metros were in a power play against Cedar Rapids.
Ownby was hanging out behind the goal, waiting in an unfamiliar position. He flipped the puck to himself as he was coming around toward the goal, and a second later, Ownby backhanded the goal past Cedar Rapids goalkeeper Jack Drahos. East’s Kai Barner found Ownby open for the power play goal.
“Honestly, I saw the puck and I flipped it up,” Ownby said. “It was a lucky mistake. It’s something I can watch on YouTube now.”
As Monell pointed out, Ownby sees things one step ahead of everyone else.
If Ownby needs to take the puck with two defenders in front of him, Ownby has the confidence to do that. Ownby has creativity and has the mindset to make any play.
“It was exciting, but either way, playing out there is nice and just doing what I can do to help the team,” Ownby said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s whatever the team needs.”
Ownby has changed positions this season, and now he plays as a forward. Over the past two seasons, the Wolverines senior has played as a defenseman, but Monell thought it’d suit the team better if he went to the forward position.
It wasn’t an unfamiliar position change for Ownby. Ever since he has played hockey, Ownby has played either as a defenseman or as a forward.
When Monell told Ownby of the switch, he seemed calm about it, but the Metros coach — who has coached Ownby ever since he was a 6-year-old — figured he was eager to make that move.
“He’s always done what’s been asked of him,” Monell said. “This year, we’ve put him up front to be a forward. He brings it and he does anything that’s ever asked of him. His heart has always been at forward. He was an unbelievable player last year, but he’s earned it and that’s where he wants to be.”
Monell has been appreciative of Ownby’s maturity, even when Ownby was little. He seemed to always be focused, he listened when the coaches were talking to him and he did what was asked.
That leadership carried over into the layoff, too.
Ownby was among the captains who kept the team chemistry together by hanging out off the ice. They would sometimes just chat, watch movies or watch game film from the beginning of the season to see what could be improved upon.
The team was somewhat concerned about being in game-ready shape, and it did take them a game to realize that. Omaha beat Sioux City on Friday night, 7-1.
“It was a long three weeks without games,” Ownby said. “I mean, all of us captains have been leaders. There’s not much we can do.”
Honorable mentions
Brandt Van Dyke, East boys basketball: Van Dyke scored 21 points on Friday to help East beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72-69. The Black Raiders sophomore hit all three 3-point attempts.
Lily Juhnke, West girls basketball: Juhnke helped the Wolverines break a four-game losing streak with a 16-point win Saturday over Spirit Lake. Juhnke also hit three 3s in the win.