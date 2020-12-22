METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Ownby takes advantage of position change on the ice

“Honestly, I saw the puck and I flipped it up,” Ownby said. “It was a lucky mistake. It’s something I can watch on YouTube now.”

As Monell pointed out, Ownby sees things one step ahead of everyone else.

If Ownby needs to take the puck with two defenders in front of him, Ownby has the confidence to do that. Ownby has creativity and has the mindset to make any play.

“It was exciting, but either way, playing out there is nice and just doing what I can do to help the team,” Ownby said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s whatever the team needs.”

Ownby has changed positions this season, and now he plays as a forward. Over the past two seasons, the Wolverines senior has played as a defenseman, but Monell thought it’d suit the team better if he went to the forward position.

It wasn’t an unfamiliar position change for Ownby. Ever since he has played hockey, Ownby has played either as a defenseman or as a forward.

When Monell told Ownby of the switch, he seemed calm about it, but the Metros coach — who has coached Ownby ever since he was a 6-year-old — figured he was eager to make that move.