METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West's Marcus McCray bounces back from shoulder surgery

The Wolverines senior was just getting back from his fourth shoulder surgery and then it popped out again.

McCray said the shoulder surgeries usually happen when defenders are pulling on it, and when they attempt to go for the ball, instead, McCray’s arm gets accidentally pulled, leading to the dislocating of the shoulder.

When it happened for the fifth time, McCray knew he had to go get surgery. So, he did before the West high school academic year started in August.

The surgery went without a hitch. All McCray had to do was wait for two months.

Surprisingly, McCray thought those two months went quicker than expected.

“The first month I was just chilling and then the second month, I was going to physical therapy, getting some shots up,” McCray said. “I worked on dribbling, ball handling. I can get form shooting up and all that. I worked on my legs and made me move my feet and get on my feet. “

Is he worried that a sixth time could be near?

“No, I’m not worried,” McCray said. “I trusted that doctor who gave me the surgery, so I’m not worried at all. Just be in control, stay in control. Don’t get out of control when you’re doing stuff.”