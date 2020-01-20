METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West's Marcus McCray bounces back from shoulder surgery

SIOUX CITY – Marcus McCray had to work extra hard to get himself ready for the season, but it was under an unfortunate but all-too-familiar circumstance.
The West High School basketball 6-foot-1 guard entered the season having his fifth shoulder surgery of his young life but was determined to be ready by the start of his senior season, which has been a good one thus far.
“I don’t take things for granted at all,” McCray said. “I’m like the dude I was last year. I need to put the team on my back a little bit. How my coach (CoCo Cofield) was saying, ‘We have to have a leader,’ so I decided to take over and know what to do in that process.”
McCray – this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week – has led the Wolverines with 13.1 points per game in eight games so far, not counting Thursday’s win over North. His 129 cumulative points are ninth-most in the Missouri River Conference.
In that victory over the Stars, McCray recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
He also had 13 points and eight assists in a 63-60 loss to Le Mars on Tuesday.
Around the middle of July, McCray dislocated one of his shoulders for the fifth time. This time, it was his left one.
It happened during an offseason team-held practice with some teammates, and when it happened, McCray was sidelined for the remainder of the summer and most of the fall season.
The Wolverines senior was just getting back from his fourth shoulder surgery and then it popped out again.
McCray said the shoulder surgeries usually happen when defenders are pulling on it, and when they attempt to go for the ball, instead, McCray’s arm gets accidentally pulled, leading to the dislocating of the shoulder.
When it happened for the fifth time, McCray knew he had to go get surgery. So, he did before the West high school academic year started in August.
The surgery went without a hitch. All McCray had to do was wait for two months.
Surprisingly, McCray thought those two months went quicker than expected.
“The first month I was just chilling and then the second month, I was going to physical therapy, getting some shots up,” McCray said. “I worked on dribbling, ball handling. I can get form shooting up and all that. I worked on my legs and made me move my feet and get on my feet. “
Is he worried that a sixth time could be near?
“No, I’m not worried,” McCray said. “I trusted that doctor who gave me the surgery, so I’m not worried at all. Just be in control, stay in control. Don’t get out of control when you’re doing stuff.”
McCray is still catching up on getting to midseason form. He wished he could have those two months back, but isn’t worried about lost time. His focus now is becoming a consistent shooter and a better leader.
Cofield has noticed that, too.
“He’s starting to come around,” Cofield said. “He was out for a long period of time. He’s starting to look a lot more fluid. He’s moving a little bit better and his shot is coming along. We need him to perform at a high level for us to be successful.”
McCray’s start of the season was an interesting one. During a 60-58 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Dec. 10, McCray hit a 75-foot shot to end the third quarter.
The video of that shot went viral, but McCray didn’t even think about the shot after the game due to losing to the Warriors.
“I was like, ‘You know what? Forget it, I'm just going to throw it up.’ It was like a dart and I just put it in,” McCray said. “I wasn't even excited at the time because we were losing. So I was like, 'Okay, that's a shot, go get in the huddle.' I wasn't worried about it until after the game when everybody was showing me.”
As the season was progressed, so has the trust between McCray and his Wolverines teammates. It’s a different team from last year, and the Wolverines had to fill some big shoes from a team that went 17-5 last season.
“It's really team bonding, hanging out with them, go over to their house, meet their families and all that,” McCray said. “Just like normal stuff you would do with your team.”
