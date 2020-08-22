METRO ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Wright eyes on building future at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

“What really jumps out at me is that he’s the ultimate package of what you hope for out of a student-athlete,” SB-L boys basketball coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “He was excellent as a teammate, excellent in the classroom, and obviously, he was great in sports. He was a great communicator and a great leader. He backed that up with his play.”

Wright averaged a double-double during his senior season. He scored 15.0 points per game and had 10.2 rebounds per game.

Then, after the pandemic happened, Wright got the opportunity to play baseball one last time. He helped the Warriors get to the state tournament and earn the No. 1 seed. Marion knocked out the Warriors in the state quarterfinals.

“A lot people, no pun intended, look up to him,” baseball coach Matt Nelson said after the loss to the Indians. “He is the guy. It’s not about him. He wants to compete for his teammates."

Wright added a changeup to his pitching arsenal for his final season. He thought he needed one more offspeed pitch to complement his fastball.

Wright came to Nelson with the idea early in the summer, and the Warriors baseball coaching staff let him try it out.