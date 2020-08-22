METRO ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Wright eyes on building future at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF — Daniel Wright walked off the baseball field for the last time with satisfaction, even if it didn’t end in a victory.
Wright, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate and the 2020 Journal Metro Athlete of the Year, loved each sport he played in.
Sure, winning a state championship was something he wanted to accomplish. He helped the Warriors qualify two state tournaments this year — basketball and baseball, along with a trip to the state semifinals in football — but all three state appearances ended without a championship.
There was something bigger than winning that mattered more to Wright.
Wright’s biggest accomplishment was the impact he made for the younger students, hoping they could see what Wright and the Class of 2020 was able to accomplish and hopefully, it inspires them to have the same success.
“There’s more to life than winning,” Wright, now a freshman walk-on quarterback at the University of Wisconsin, said. “My goal was to treat everyone with kindness and respect, and inspire younger generations to pursue the success I hoped to achieve. The only thing we really felt short of was winning a state championship. That’s not what’s important. There’s more to life than winning state championships. I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish as a young man here at SB-L.”
Wright knew that there was always someone watching in the stands. He realized every move he made would be mimicked or talked about by younger SB-L kids.
He thought about it often.
Wright appreciated that, because he, too, was in their shoes.
Wright went to football and basketball games before his varsity days, and during the winter, Wright sat on the sidelines in the front row.
When the players came out of a timeout, Wright remembered the older Warriors giving him a high-five before inbounding the ball or after the games.
Those moments stayed with Wright, and he wanted to pass down those same memories to the younger generation.
“That’s stuff I never forgot,” Wright said. “Things like that were little things that I tried to continue. If you keep in mind all those who keep their eye on you, you’re going through your day-to-day, it helps you make better decisions that will really impact your life.
“I know there are younger kids who looked up to us, and they’re inspired to do the same things that we accomplished,” Wright said. “Things like that were the things I was excited to continue. I’m excited to know the groups coming up wanting to do it better. I’d like to take a little bit of credit for inspiring those who have the success after me.”
Wright wasn’t just trying to be a role model for the younger athletes. He was trying to be a leader of his peers.
Wright realized he needed to be a better leader when he became the starting quarterback at SB-L his sophomore and junior football seasons.
Before the year started, Warriors football coach Justin Smith appointed Wright to a leadership committee that ranges from freshmen to seniors. Smith thought that since Wright was going to be starting under center, Wright needed to be in a room with other like-minded teammates.
Wright wanted it, too.
“I was hoping that I would be added to the committee after my sophomore campaign,” Wright said. “I knew that I was in a leadership role and that I had been working on it. It was exciting to be part of the crew. There were a lot of smart guys when I entered the room. It was a fun experience.”
Smith usually picks out four to five players, and during those post-practice meetings, Smith discusses how he handles certain players, gathers ideas on team issues, and teaches the leadership committee group life lessons that can be used on or off the football field.
Wright used that opportunity to start from “ground zero” on his leadership skills.
“I wouldn’t consider myself a huge leader until I started playing quarterback as a sophomore,” Wright said. “I was forced into a leadership role. When you’re the quarterback, you need to be that guy on the field. I kept building up my leadership skills.”
Wright enjoyed those weekly meetings, and Smith appreciated having a young man like Wright in the room.
“It didn’t take Daniel long to have those adult conversations,” Smith said. “He was good at being strong with his opinions and he was willing to adapt. Daniel is wise beyond his years.”
Wright got to develop a closer relationship with Smith. He could have more mature conversations about football and life, which then developed into Wright seeking advice during his recruiting trail.
Wright originally had his sights set on the University of Sioux Falls, but then Wisconsin came knocking a week after the SB-L quarterback chose the Division II school up I-29.
Wright listened to what UW quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr had to say, and the Warriors graduate bought in.
He took a risk in reversing his decision in order to move to Madison, Wisconsin, but Wright leaned on Smith heavily for advice.
“We had a lot of conversations about recruiting,” Wright said. “Even now, I talk to him frequently, and it's nice to know he’s in my corner no matter where I’m at. We went through a lot together.”
Wright earned the preferred walk-on spot with the Badgers due to closing out his Warriors football tenure with a great senior season.
On the season, Wright threw for 2,997 yards, which was the third-most in the state. He had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 32/5. He only had nine interceptions in his final two seasons.
Wright made an impact on the basketball court and baseball diamond.
Like the football season, Wright had a say off the court with coach Adam Vander Schaaf on team decisions.
Wright was among those who thought the Warriors needed to mix things up defensively — they moved from a zone defense to a man-to-man — in order to be more efficient on offense.
“He was a great resource,” Vander Schaaf said. “He’s a smart kid who understands how to play. We could take his plays into consideration.”
The Warriors kept beating their drum to the tune of a substate championship and a state runner-up finish.
“I think that the grind of the game and the grind of the season is something that will serve us all well in our lives after basketball,” said Wright after the state title game loss to Norwalk. “We found the right solutions at the end of the year. The lessons I learned this year will be really valuable down the road. We all learned as a team that it’s never over. You have to keep chipping away with what you’re doing.”
Of course, Vander Schaaf enjoyed having Wright around on and off the floor.
“What really jumps out at me is that he’s the ultimate package of what you hope for out of a student-athlete,” SB-L boys basketball coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “He was excellent as a teammate, excellent in the classroom, and obviously, he was great in sports. He was a great communicator and a great leader. He backed that up with his play.”
Wright averaged a double-double during his senior season. He scored 15.0 points per game and had 10.2 rebounds per game.
Then, after the pandemic happened, Wright got the opportunity to play baseball one last time. He helped the Warriors get to the state tournament and earn the No. 1 seed. Marion knocked out the Warriors in the state quarterfinals.
“A lot people, no pun intended, look up to him,” baseball coach Matt Nelson said after the loss to the Indians. “He is the guy. It’s not about him. He wants to compete for his teammates."
Wright added a changeup to his pitching arsenal for his final season. He thought he needed one more offspeed pitch to complement his fastball.
Wright came to Nelson with the idea early in the summer, and the Warriors baseball coaching staff let him try it out.
"We give a lot of freedom to our pitchers to experiment with stuff," said Nelson after the July 7 doubleheader sweep against Le Mars. "He went to the changeup a little bit more. it is a little unique. The thing I like about Dan — and the rest of these kids — they're sandlot kids. They know baseball and try to get better."
Wright ended his baseball tenure with a 6-2 record on the mound with a 2.91 ERA. At the plate, he drove in 23 RBIs, which was the second-most on the team.
