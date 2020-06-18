METRO BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: North's Keegan Lamoureux has strong return to mound

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Keegan Lamoureux stepped onto the mound Monday night full of nerves, and not just because his appearance against Council Bluffs Jefferson was the first of the season.
That was the first time he stepped onto the mound on a varsity roster.
Lamoureux handled it well.
He went 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the win as he struck out three batters and didn’t allow a walk in a 6-3 win over the Yellowjackets in a doubleheader in his debut with North.
Lamoureux entered in relief with the bases loaded. He got out of the jam, and he threw 28 strikes out of 40 pitches.
“It was a pretty good experience and it was fun being around these guys,” Lamoureux said. “That’s the first time I’ve played. It was nerve-wracking, but it was fun. I always pitched when I was growing up, and it was something I loved. I came here, and they gave me a chance. It was cool to see my family all happy.”
Lamoureaux helped prove to North coach Nick Tillo that the Stars have a reliable reliever for the summer.
“He came in and he threw strikes,” Tillo said. “It didn’t seem like he was nervous at all. First time getting the game ball, and he seemed jacked up about it.”
Lamoureux wanted to play for the Stars last year after he transferred away from East.
“This is a better group of guys and I like the coaching staff here,” Lamoureux said. “It’s closer to home, too.”
He changed his mind at the last second and wasn’t sure about playing this season until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Lamoureux realized during the shutdown that he wanted to wear a uniform one more time, and he wanted to help the Stars on the mound.
“I just wanted to come out, show out and have fun,” Lamoureux said. “(The quarantine) was different, but it was fun, though. I put in some extra work and it really shows out here. It made me want to put on a uniform one more time and play baseball.”
During the preseason, Lamoureux went to Tillo and Stars pitching coach Alex Groth for some advice.
He knew he needed to work on control, and the two North coaches helped him get that control of his arsenal, which is a fastball and a slider.
“He showed up on Day 1, and I was happy to see him,” Tillo said. “We need more arms. It was good to see and he got the win. It was a really feel-good story.”
Heelan shows ‘surprising’ power
Toward the end of the 2019 high school baseball season, Bishop Heelan mostly used the small-ball method to get its wins and get to the state tournament in Des Moines.
The Crusaders showed power on Tuesday night against North, and even coach Andy Osborne was surprised to see the team hit three home runs.
Ian Gill hit two of those long balls at Bud Speraw Field, then Ben Dixon hit a home run in Game 2 of a doubleheader in which the Crusaders handily swept North in a doubleheader.
During the offseason, Osborne would send clips of Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado’s at-bats.
Gill loved when Osborne did that.
“I think he can be a real special player for us,” Osborne said. “He’s devoted to what he’s doing. He wants to be a good baseball player. At the plate, I think he’s taken a really big step.”
According to Osborne, Gill used a wooden bat to lift a ball over the tall wooden fence during the preseason.
“That’s one where it gets your attention,” Osborne said.
Dixon hadn’t hit a homer during a practice at Bishop Mueller Field before he had his in Game 2 on Tuesday.
“I think that’s unexpected,” Osborne said. “I don’t think we’ll have a ton of home runs. Maybe we will. I was surprised with that because we haven’t hit a lot of home runs in batting practice in the first two weeks.
“We did some good stuff, but we need to do those things against good pitching, too,” Osborne said. “At some point, we’re going to see some good pitching. That’s the goal, I guess.”
Osborne sees the Crusaders being more of a team that gets hits in the gaps, getting more doubles than homers throughout the rest of the shortened season.
“That’s the kind of baseball I like,” the Heelan coach said. “Last year, we did (small-ball) out of necessity. I think it’s nice to know we can do that if we have to. It’s exciting to see what they’re capable of.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!