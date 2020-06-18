METRO BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: North's Keegan Lamoureux has strong return to mound

Lamoureux wanted to play for the Stars last year after he transferred away from East.

“This is a better group of guys and I like the coaching staff here,” Lamoureux said. “It’s closer to home, too.”

He changed his mind at the last second and wasn’t sure about playing this season until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Lamoureux realized during the shutdown that he wanted to wear a uniform one more time, and he wanted to help the Stars on the mound.

“I just wanted to come out, show out and have fun,” Lamoureux said. “(The quarantine) was different, but it was fun, though. I put in some extra work and it really shows out here. It made me want to put on a uniform one more time and play baseball.”

During the preseason, Lamoureux went to Tillo and Stars pitching coach Alex Groth for some advice.

He knew he needed to work on control, and the two North coaches helped him get that control of his arsenal, which is a fastball and a slider.

“He showed up on Day 1, and I was happy to see him,” Tillo said. “We need more arms. It was good to see and he got the win. It was a really feel-good story.”

Heelan shows ‘surprising’ power