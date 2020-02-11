METRO BASKETBALL: C.B. Lincoln girls beat Heelan, first loss since Jan. 11

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School girls basketball team handed Heelan its first loss since Jan. 11, as the Lynx beat the Crusaders 62-55 on Tuesday.
The Crusaders were held scoreless over the first two minutes of the game, and by the time the first quarter ended, CBAL led Heelan 21-10.
Heelan came back, however, to take a 46-45 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Lynx held the Crusaders to nine fourth-quarter points.
CBAL scored six unanswered points in the final minute to seal the win.
The Crusaders had three girls who scored in double figures: Ella Skinner led with 18 points, Katelyn Stanley scored 14 and Amber Aesoph had 12.
Julia Wagoner led CBAL with 25 points.
BOYS
CBAL 69, HEELAN 40: The Lynx held the Crusaders to 13-for-33 shooting on the night, and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
The Lynx also forced Heelan to 23 turnovers.
Kevin Candia and Nick Miller both led with 10 points each for Heelan. Jared Sitzmann scored eight points.
RALSTON 76, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 66: The Cardinals fell to the Rams in a boys basketball game played in Ralston, Neb. on Tuesday.
Jake Aitken had 23 points and Kaden Sailors 21 to lead the Cardinals (1-18). Tyler Knowles also had 12 points for South Sioux City, which plays at Gross Catholic in Omaha Friday.
WEST 78, NORTH 61: Keavian Hayes led the Wolverines with 15 points in the Wolverines' win over the Stars.
Keeon Hutton scored 14 points. Wolverines senior Marcus McCray recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Nate Reed scored 29 points and had nine rebounds to lead North (1-19). Dante Henson also a dozen points for the Stars, who close out their regular season at Spencer Thursday.
West's next game is also a road game against the Tigers Monday.
DAKOTA VALLEY 51, VERMILLION 48: The Panthers got 15 points and 13 rebounds from Paul Bruns and clipped the Tanagers in a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball game played in North Sioux City Tuesday.
Isaac Bruns also had 13 points and Alex Zephier 11 for Dakota Valley, which led 28-26 at the half. The Panthers host Dell Rapids Friday. THe Panthers are 13-3 while Vermillion drops to 10-5.