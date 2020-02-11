METRO BASKETBALL: C.B. Lincoln girls beat Heelan, first loss since Jan. 11

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School girls basketball team handed Heelan its first loss since Jan. 11, as the Lynx beat the Crusaders 62-55 on Tuesday.

The Crusaders were held scoreless over the first two minutes of the game, and by the time the first quarter ended, CBAL led Heelan 21-10.

Heelan came back, however, to take a 46-45 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Lynx held the Crusaders to nine fourth-quarter points.

CBAL scored six unanswered points in the final minute to seal the win.

The Crusaders had three girls who scored in double figures: Ella Skinner led with 18 points, Katelyn Stanley scored 14 and Amber Aesoph had 12.

Julia Wagoner led CBAL with 25 points.

BOYS

CBAL 69, HEELAN 40: The Lynx held the Crusaders to 13-for-33 shooting on the night, and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

The Lynx also forced Heelan to 23 turnovers.

Kevin Candia and Nick Miller both led with 10 points each for Heelan. Jared Sitzmann scored eight points.