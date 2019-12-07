METRO BASKETBALL: East comes back late to deny Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY - Nyamer Diew and Kennedy McCloy combined to score 45 points as they helped rally East past Bishop Heelan 59-55 in overtime in a match up of defending Missouri River Conference girls basketball co-champions at O'Gorman Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders looked to be on their way to getting a leg up on their crosstown rivals after leading 33-20 at the half and 48-33 entering the fourth quarter.

But East went on an 18-3 surge in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 51-51 and force overtime, then outscored Heelan 8-4 in the extra session to get the win.

Diew, a Butler University basketball signee, had 27 points to lead all scorers while McCloy had 18.

Bishop Heelan's standout Ella Skinner had 21 points while Katelyn Stanley added 14 . The rematch between the schools is scheduled for Jan. 20 on the Black Raiders' court.

The Crusaders, now 0-2, take on North on its home court Monday while East is at Council Bluffs Jefferson Tuesday.

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 43, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 30: Cassie Jones had 19 points and Daisy Hiserote had 10 points for Siouxland Christian.

SATURDAY'S BOYS GAMES