METRO BASKETBALL: East comes back late to deny Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY - Nyamer Diew and Kennedy McCloy combined to score 45 points as they helped rally East past Bishop Heelan 59-55 in overtime in a match up of defending Missouri River Conference girls basketball co-champions at O'Gorman Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders looked to be on their way to getting a leg up on their crosstown rivals after leading 33-20 at the half and 48-33 entering the fourth quarter.
But East went on an 18-3 surge in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 51-51 and force overtime, then outscored Heelan 8-4 in the extra session to get the win.
Diew, a Butler University basketball signee, had 27 points to lead all scorers while McCloy had 18.
Bishop Heelan's standout Ella Skinner had 21 points while Katelyn Stanley added 14 . The rematch between the schools is scheduled for Jan. 20 on the Black Raiders' court.
The Crusaders, now 0-2, take on North on its home court Monday while East is at Council Bluffs Jefferson Tuesday.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 43, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 30: Cassie Jones had 19 points and Daisy Hiserote had 10 points for Siouxland Christian.
SATURDAY'S BOYS GAMES
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 69, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 66: Dalton DuBois and Jonah DeRoos had 18 points, Christian Heilbuth had 13 points and Cameron Pierson had 10.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
EAST 62, BISHOP HEELAN 51: The Black Raiders moved to 2-0 this season with a win over the Crusaders in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played at O'Gorman Fieldhouse Friday.
Sayvion Armstrong had 15 to lead East while Jaleque Dunson added 12 and Danny Callahan 11. The Black Raiders led 41- 38 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring the Crusaders 21-13 the rest of the way to claim the win.
Sophomore Nick Miller had 15 points to share game scoring honors for the Crusaders. Heelan (0-2) also got 11 points from Jared Sitzmann and 10 from Cole Hogue.
Heelan hosts North Tuesday while East hosts Council Bluffs Jefferson the same night.