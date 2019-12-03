METRO BASKETBALL: Heelan girls lose in overtime to Lewis Central

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, opened the season with a loss on Tuesday.
The Class 4A tenth-ranked Lewis Central Titans held off the Crusaders 60-58 in overtime.
Heelan's Katelyn Stanley hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining in overtime, but the Titans stole the ball on the Crusaders' final possession to seal the win.
Ella Skinner took the game to overtime by hitting two free throws with 5 seconds left in regulation.
The Titans had a chance to score, but turned the ball over on that possession.
Lewis Central led 30-28 at the half.
Skinner, Stanley and Katelyn Cooke each scored 14 points for the Crusaders. Amber Aesoph scored 11.
NORTH 70, STORM LAKE 59: The Stars opened their girls basketball season by snapping a 34-game losing streak with a win over the Tornadoes in Storm Lake Tuesday.
Maddie Craighead and Sedrena Phillips scored 13 points apiece for North, which got a win in its season opener after going winless last Winter. Olivia O'Brien also had nine points for the Stars, who got one win in the 2017-18 season before the losing skid started. Amy Slight had a game-high 15 points for Storm Lake (0-2).
North also took the junior varsity contest 33-15 with Hannah Mogensen scoring 11 points to lead the Stars.
EAST 85, SPENCER 47: Katlynn Tucker scored 24 points to lead the Black Raiders to a season-opening girls basketball win over the Tigers at East High Tuesday.
Nyamier Diew also had 14 points, Kayla Benson 13 and Kennedy McCloy 10 for East, which led 39-18 at the half. Allison Piercy had 18 points to lead the Tigers (0-2).
The Black Raiders play Bishop Heelan Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at O'Gorman Fieldhouse in their next outing.
BOYS
EAST 78, SPENCER 64: Jaleque Dunson scored 37 points Tuesday to open up the season with a convincing win over the Tigers.
Sayvion Armstrong scored 18 to help the Black Raiders.
The Black Raiders led the game 39-34 at the half, but pulled away after halftime in large part to their defense.
Spencer's leading scorer was Corey Petzenhouser with 21.