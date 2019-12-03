METRO BASKETBALL: Heelan girls lose in overtime to Lewis Central

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, opened the season with a loss on Tuesday.

The Class 4A tenth-ranked Lewis Central Titans held off the Crusaders 60-58 in overtime.

Heelan's Katelyn Stanley hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining in overtime, but the Titans stole the ball on the Crusaders' final possession to seal the win.

Ella Skinner took the game to overtime by hitting two free throws with 5 seconds left in regulation.

The Titans had a chance to score, but turned the ball over on that possession.

Lewis Central led 30-28 at the half.

Skinner, Stanley and Katelyn Cooke each scored 14 points for the Crusaders. Amber Aesoph scored 11.

NORTH 70, STORM LAKE 59: The Stars opened their girls basketball season by snapping a 34-game losing streak with a win over the Tornadoes in Storm Lake Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}