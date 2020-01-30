METRO BASKETBALL: Heelan girls top West on the road

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team got a road win on Thursday night, as the Crusaders beat West 72-44 at West High School.
Ella Skinner led the Crusaders with 26 points and Amber Aesoph scored 10.
The Crusaders, ranked third in Thursday's Class 3A IGHSAU poll, led 36-16 at halftime.
The Wolverines didn't have a double-digit scorer, but Andrea Vazquez scored a team-high nine points.
West hosts Indianola on Saturday while the Crusaders face Class 2A No. 7 Western Christian.
BOYS
MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDICTINE 87, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 41: Caleb Brink scored 20 points to lead Mount Michael Benedictine to an 87-41 boys basketball win over South Sioux City in the Minidome Thursday evening.
Gregory Gonzalez and Brad Bennett also had a dozen points each for the Knights (12-3). Jake Aitken had 11 points to lead the Cardinals (1-14).
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 84, DAKOTA VALLEY 53: Paul Bruns scored 25 points but the Panthers couldn't overcome a big night by the Chargers who claimed a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in Sioux Falls Thursday.
Drew Addison also scored 10 points for Dakota Valley (8-3). Sioux Falls Christian imprvoed to 10-2.