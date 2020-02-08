METRO BASKETBALL: Katie Cooke leads Bishop Heelan to win at Kuemper

GIRLS

BISHOP HEELAN 70, CARROLL KUEMPER 27: Bishop Heelan High School senior Katie Cooke hit five field goals Saturday to lead the Crusaders with 15 points.

Cooke hit two 3-pointers and made all three free throws.

Ella Skinner scored all 13 of her points in the first half. She also hit two 3s.

Katelyn Stanley scored 12 points.

Heelan led 49-17 at the half.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY 75, OMAHA RONCALLI 52: The Cardinals outscored the Crimson Pride 27-8 in the first quarter and went on a a win in girls basketball action in Maha Saturday.

Niya Diew and Tiffany Tinker each had a double-dooble to lead the way for South Sioux City (10-8). Diew had a game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds while Tinker scored 19 and had a game-high 15 caroms. Kyra Fischer also had 10 points for SSC, which plays at West Monday.

REDFIELD 64, DAKOTA VALLEY 54: Grace Bass led the Panthers (9-7) with 18 points on Saturday.

Rylee Rosenquist added 11 points and Rachel Rosenquist scored nine.