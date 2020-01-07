METRO BASKETBALL RECAP: Sioux City East boys fall in overtime to Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. -- The Sioux City East boys basketball team made up two double-digit against Yankton, which is ranked No. 1, to force overtime but the Black Raiders suffered their first loss of the season, 65-53 on Tuesday.

East, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, is 7-1 on the season now.

East was down 31-18 with four minutes left in the second quarter when the Black Raiders went on a 13-0 run to tie the game at halftime. Then East was down by 10 points going into the fourth quarter but battled back again. Sayvion Armstrong hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with six seconds left to tie the game at 58 to send it to overtime. But Yankton was able to edge East in the extra period.

Jaleque Dunson led East with 25 points, Danny Callahan had 13 and Armstrong finished with 12 points.

BISHOP HEELAN GIRLS 66, SOUTH SIOUX 42: Bishop Heelan held South Sioux to nint points in the first quarter and built a double-digit lead at halftime. The No. 4-ranked Crusaders never led South Sioux's offense get going in a 66-42 win on Tuesday.

Ella Skinner led the charge with 19 points for Heelan. Amber Aesoph followed with 15 points and Katelyn Stanley had 13 points. Heelan hit seven 3-pointers in the game.