METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 3A No. 3 Heelan wins on back-to-back nights

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Class 3A No. 3-ranked Bishop Heelan girls basketball team trailed by three points after the first quarter but bounced back in the second. The Crusaders outscored 3A No. 15 Unity Christian 23-6 to take a double-digit lead.
The Crusaders didn't letup and picked up a big road win, 69-56, on Tuesday.
Heelan improved to 9-3 on the season and has won four straight games. Unity fell to 7-5.
Amber Aesoph led Heelan with 24 points, 14 of those in the first half. Katelyn Stanley also had a big game with 22 points with 12 of those coming in the first half. Ella Skinner added 11 points.
For Unity, Janie Schoonhoven had 24 points and Gracie Schoonhoven added 15 points.
BOYS
LE MARS 55, SBL 50: Le Mars won its eighth straight game upending Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-50 in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening.
Spencer Mackey had 17 points to pace the Bulldogs, who were up 20-18 at the half before using a 21-12 edge in the third quarter to lead 41-30 going into the final stanza. Alec Dreckman and Jaxon Baumgartner also had 11 points apiece for Le Mars (9-3 overall and 4-2 in the MRAC).
Daniel Wright also had 17 points to lead SB-L (5-7 overall and 5-3 MRAC) while Jake Lehman scored 15.
CB LINCOLN 65, NORTH 31: Missouri River Conference boys basketball leader CBAL had little trouble staying unbeaten in league play after downing the Stars in a game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
The Lynx (11-1 overall and 8-0 MRAC) led 34-21 at the half and limited North to 10 points in the second half to secure the win. Nate Reed had 12 points to pace North (1-13 overall and 0-9 MRAC).
EAST 63, BISHOP HEELAN 35: Danny Callahan netted a game-high 21 points to lead the Black Raiders to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win in a game played at East High School Tuesday evening.
Jaleque Dunson also had a dozen points for East, which led 30-18 at the half. The Black Raiders improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the MRAC.
Cole Hogue and Koby Bork scored nine points apiece to lead the Crusaders (4-7 overall and 3-6 MRAC).
MONDAY
GIRLS
DAKOTA VALLEY 42, WEST SIOUX 39: Dakota Valley grabbed a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter but West Sioux evened it up going into the half. The Panthers got the lead back in the third quarter and even though they were held to nine points in the fourth, Dakota Valley still picked up a 42-39 win over the Falcons.
Dakota Valley improves to 5-5 overall. West Sioux falls to 9-5.
Rylee Rosenquist just missed a double-double in the win with 13 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Rachel Rosenquist had 11 points. Morgan Tritz had four assists and Grace Bass had three steals.
For West Sioux, Megan Waterman had a double-double in the loss with 23 points and 13 rebounds with six coming on the offensive end. Emma McManaman had 11 rebounds and Payton Schweisow had eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks.