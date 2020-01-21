METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 3A No. 3 Heelan wins on back-to-back nights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CB LINCOLN 65, NORTH 31: Missouri River Conference boys basketball leader CBAL had little trouble staying unbeaten in league play after downing the Stars in a game played in Sioux City Tuesday.

The Lynx (11-1 overall and 8-0 MRAC) led 34-21 at the half and limited North to 10 points in the second half to secure the win. Nate Reed had 12 points to pace North (1-13 overall and 0-9 MRAC).

EAST 63, BISHOP HEELAN 35: Danny Callahan netted a game-high 21 points to lead the Black Raiders to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win in a game played at East High School Tuesday evening.

Jaleque Dunson also had a dozen points for East, which led 30-18 at the half. The Black Raiders improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the MRAC.

Cole Hogue and Koby Bork scored nine points apiece to lead the Crusaders (4-7 overall and 3-6 MRAC).

