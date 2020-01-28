METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls get 19 points from Katelyn Stanley
PREP BASKETBALL

METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls get 19 points from Katelyn Stanley

LE MARS, Iowa -- Katelyn Stanley scored 19 points to lead No. 3 (Class 3A) Heelan to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win in Le Mars Tuesday, 58-33.

The was was the sixth straight for the Crusaders (9-1 in the MRAC and 11-3 overall), who also play road games at West (Thursday) and Western Christian (Saturday). Katie Cooke added 10 points for Heelan, which led 27-16 at the half.

Jaelynn Dreckman had 17 points and Shaniah Temple 10 for the Bulldogs (3-7 MRAC and 5-10 in all games).

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 65, SOUTH SIOUX 45: After scoring 20 points in the first quarter, South Sioux was held to four points in the second quarter and couldn't keep up with Sioux Falls Lincoln in a 65-45 loss on Tuesday.

Tiffany Tinker led South SIoux with 16 points and she had her fifth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. Kyra Fischer added 15 points and Nya Diew had 11 points.

BOYS

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 67, NORTH 29: Majok Majouk scored a season-high 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.

Jacob Imming added 15 points, also his best scoring effort this season. The Warriors and now 7-8 overall and 7-3 in the MRAC heading into a showdown with league leading Council Bluffs Lincoln Friday in Sergeant Bluff.

Neat Reed had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Stars (1-15 overall and 0-11 MRAC).

LE MARS 70, BISHOP HEELAN 38: The Bulldogs got 17 points from Alex Dreckman and went on to defeat the Crusaders in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played in Le Mars Tuesday.

Trevor Smith also had 13 points for Le Mars, which 35-15 at the half. The Bulldogs are now 10-4 overall and 5-3 in MRAC games.

had Kevin Candia eight points and Koby Bork seven for the Crusaders (5-8 overall and 4-7 MRAC).

