METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls get 19 points from Katelyn Stanley

LE MARS, Iowa -- Katelyn Stanley scored 19 points to lead No. 3 (Class 3A) Heelan to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win in Le Mars Tuesday, 58-33.

The was was the sixth straight for the Crusaders (9-1 in the MRAC and 11-3 overall), who also play road games at West (Thursday) and Western Christian (Saturday). Katie Cooke added 10 points for Heelan, which led 27-16 at the half.

Jaelynn Dreckman had 17 points and Shaniah Temple 10 for the Bulldogs (3-7 MRAC and 5-10 in all games).

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 65, SOUTH SIOUX 45: After scoring 20 points in the first quarter, South Sioux was held to four points in the second quarter and couldn't keep up with Sioux Falls Lincoln in a 65-45 loss on Tuesday.

Tiffany Tinker led South SIoux with 16 points and she had her fifth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. Kyra Fischer added 15 points and Nya Diew had 11 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOYS

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 67, NORTH 29: Majok Majouk scored a season-high 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.