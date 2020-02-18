METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley surges in the 4th to beat Sioux City West

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The game was tied after a high-scoring second quarter and West had a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter. But Dakota Valley held West to only 10 points in the final quarter to not only take the lead but also pulled away.
The Panthers scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to claim an 85-75 victory over West on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley improves to 19-3 on the season and they have won six straight games. West falls to 10-11 and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak.
Paul Bruns hit three 3-pointers and finished with a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Isaac Bruns knocked down four 3-pointers plus he was 8-of-10 from the free throw line to finish with 24 points and six rebounds. Chayce Montagne had 17 points and four assists.
Chase Smith led West with 18 points and Keavian Hayes had 17 points. Kyrel Hanks added 15 points. Hayes also had eight rebounds.
West hosts South Sioux City Friday.
EAST 79, STORM LAKE 51: Jaleque Dunson hit for 32 points to help the Black Raiders boys basektball team wrap up their regular season with a win over the Tornadoes at East High School Tuesday.
Dunson had 28 points at the intermission to lead East to its 16th win in 20 games this season. The Black Raiders have 10 days to prepare for their 4A substate game with either North of Ames on Jan. 28.
Danny Callahan also had 14 points and Jacob Maxey 10 for East. Storm Lake is now 7-12.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 88, SOUTH SIOUX 65: Sergeant Bluff-Luton evened its record at 10-10 after the Warriors beat South Sioux 88-65 on Tuesday.
The Warriors have won their last three games.
Jacob Aitken led South Sioux with 31 points in the loss and Kaden Sailors scored 19 points.