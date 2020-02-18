METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley surges in the 4th to beat Sioux City West

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The game was tied after a high-scoring second quarter and West had a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter. But Dakota Valley held West to only 10 points in the final quarter to not only take the lead but also pulled away.

The Panthers scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to claim an 85-75 victory over West on Tuesday.

Dakota Valley improves to 19-3 on the season and they have won six straight games. West falls to 10-11 and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak.

Paul Bruns hit three 3-pointers and finished with a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Isaac Bruns knocked down four 3-pointers plus he was 8-of-10 from the free throw line to finish with 24 points and six rebounds. Chayce Montagne had 17 points and four assists.

Chase Smith led West with 18 points and Keavian Hayes had 17 points. Kyrel Hanks added 15 points. Hayes also had eight rebounds.

West hosts South Sioux City Friday.

EAST 79, STORM LAKE 51: Jaleque Dunson hit for 32 points to help the Black Raiders boys basektball team wrap up their regular season with a win over the Tornadoes at East High School Tuesday.