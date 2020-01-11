METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kenzie Foley leads Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls past Omaha Skutt

GIRLS

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 50, OMAHA SKUTT 41: Kenzie Foley scored 24 points -- including four 3-pointers -- en route to the Warriors' nonconference win during the CNOS Classic.

Heading into the game on Saturday, Foley made five 3s.

"She shot really well today, and if we can get her going from the outside, she's going to be tough to stop," Warriors coach Joe Hardy said.

The Warriors (4-5) held the Skyhawks to 15 points in the first half.

"The kids came out and they played hard, and we came out with a couple of new defensive looks," Hardy said. "The kids worked really well together. In the first half, our focus was there and the attention to detail was there."

It's the second straight win for SB-L and will face Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Heelan at 5:30 p.m. Monday at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

"Our girls are excited to play No. 1," Hardy said. "We're going to go in there and see if they can compete."

NORFOLK 64, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 54: Nealy Brummond had 14 points and Hailey Kleinschmit 13 to lead the Panthers to a non-conference girls basketball win at the South Sioux City Minidome Saturday.