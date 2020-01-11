METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kenzie Foley leads Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls past Omaha Skutt

GIRLS
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 50, OMAHA SKUTT 41: Kenzie Foley scored 24 points -- including four 3-pointers -- en route to the Warriors' nonconference win during the CNOS Classic.
Heading into the game on Saturday, Foley made five 3s.
"She shot really well today, and if we can get her going from the outside, she's going to be tough to stop," Warriors coach Joe Hardy said.
The Warriors (4-5) held the Skyhawks to 15 points in the first half.
"The kids came out and they played hard, and we came out with a couple of new defensive looks," Hardy said. "The kids worked really well together. In the first half, our focus was there and the attention to detail was there."
It's the second straight win for SB-L and will face Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Heelan at 5:30 p.m. Monday at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our girls are excited to play No. 1," Hardy said. "We're going to go in there and see if they can compete."
NORFOLK 64, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 54: Nealy Brummond had 14 points and Hailey Kleinschmit 13 to lead the Panthers to a non-conference girls basketball win at the South Sioux City Minidome Saturday.
The Cardinals' Tiffany Tinker was the game's leading scorer with 26 points while Kyra Fisher had 13. Norfolk led 30-28 at the half.
BOYS
CHEROKEE 69, NORTH 46: The Braves held the Stars to 10 first-quarter points, and 18 at the half to seal the win.
Cherokee also held North's Nate Reed to five points in the first half, and Reed, a top-25 scorer individually statewide, scored 15 points. His avetage on the season entering Saturday was 19.8 points per game.
Trevor Welp scored 11 points for the Stars.
Ryan Hurd led Cherokee with 15 points.