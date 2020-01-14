METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars beats West to win seventh straight

TUESDAY
BOYS
LE MARS 63, WEST 60: The Bulldogs won their seventh straight game edging the Wolverines in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
Alec Dreckman scored a game-high 15 points to pace Le Mars (8-3) while Spencer Mackey had 13. The Bulldogs help a narrow 28-25 lead at the half and were up 44-40 after three quarters. Le Mars is idle until Saturday when it plays at East.
West (3-6) got 13 points from Marcus McCray. Kyrel Hanks and Chase Smith also had 12 points for the Wolverines, who play at North Friday.
DAKOTA VALLEY 80, WEST CENTRAL 68: The Panthers got a 35-point game from Paul Bruns and went on to defeat the Trojans in a Dakota XII boys basketball game played in North Sioux City Tuesday.
Bruns also had 11 rebounds and got support from teammates Drew Addison (17 points), Isaac Bruns (10 points) and Chayce Montagne (10 assists).
Dakota Valey bounced back after losing their first game of the season to MOC-Floyd Valley 68-62 and are now 7-1 ahead of a home game with Hartington Cedar Catholic Thursday.
GIRLS
WEST 50, LE MARS 42: Nia Moore scored a season-high 22 points to lead West to a 50-42 Missouri River Conference win over Le Mars in a girls basketball game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
Moore completed a double-double with 11 rebounds as the Wolverines leveled their record at 5-5. West led 26-22 at the half and 36-29 entering the final quarter.
Brooke Haage and Shaniah Temple scored 10 points each to lead Le Mars (5-6).
West also took the junior varsity game 42-31 with Lily Juhnke scoring 17 points while hitting five 3-point shots for the Wolverines.
WEST CENTRAL 78, DAKOTA VALLEY 47: The Trojans got 20 points from Joss Jarding and won for the sixth time in seven games in Dakota XII Conference girls basketball action in North Sioux City Tuesday.
Rylee Rosenquist had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds for Dakota Valley, which trailed 33-27 at the half. Grace
Bass also scored 10 points for the Panthers (4-5). Dakota Valley returns to action at West Sioux Monday.
MONDAY
GIRLS
SOUTH SIOUX 79, NORTH 52: South Sioux scored 23 points in the first quarter and didn't slow down offensively, going into halftime against North with a 16-point lead. Then the Cardinals held the Stars to four points in the third quarter to put the game away as South Sioux went on to win 79-52.
South Sioux improves to 5-6 on the season and the win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Cardfinals. North falls to 2-8.
Kyra Fischer led the Cardinals with 28 points and Tiffany Tinker followed with 21 points. Khaia Herron added 15 points.
For North, Maddie Craighead had a double-double in the loss with 14 points and 17 rebounds and Sedrena Phillips had 11 points.