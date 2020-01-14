METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars beats West to win seventh straight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Moore completed a double-double with 11 rebounds as the Wolverines leveled their record at 5-5. West led 26-22 at the half and 36-29 entering the final quarter.

Brooke Haage and Shaniah Temple scored 10 points each to lead Le Mars (5-6).

West also took the junior varsity game 42-31 with Lily Juhnke scoring 17 points while hitting five 3-point shots for the Wolverines.

WEST CENTRAL 78, DAKOTA VALLEY 47: The Trojans got 20 points from Joss Jarding and won for the sixth time in seven games in Dakota XII Conference girls basketball action in North Sioux City Tuesday.

Rylee Rosenquist had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds for Dakota Valley, which trailed 33-27 at the half. Grace

Bass also scored 10 points for the Panthers (4-5). Dakota Valley returns to action at West Sioux Monday.

MONDAY

GIRLS

SOUTH SIOUX 79, NORTH 52: South Sioux scored 23 points in the first quarter and didn't slow down offensively, going into halftime against North with a 16-point lead. Then the Cardinals held the Stars to four points in the third quarter to put the game away as South Sioux went on to win 79-52.