METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 3 Bishop Heelan girls defeat No. 7 Western Christian

LEWIS CENTRAL 43, EAST 40: The Black Raiders fell behind by double digits in the first half and couldn't overcome the No. 7 Class 4A Titans late in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Council Bluffs Saturday.

Megan Witte had a game-high 18 points and Delaney Esterling 13 to lead Lewis Central, which built a 26-15 lead at half after being up just 8-6 after one quarter. The win was the sixth straight for Lewis Central (12-5).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nyamer Diew had 17 points while Megan Callahan added nine and Kennedy McCloy eight for East, also 12-5 going into a home game Monday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

BOYS

DAKOTA VALLEY 67, CLARK-WILLOW LAKE 53: Dakota Valley held Clark-Willow Lake to eight points in the first quarter but the Panthers saw themselves in a tight game going into the fourth as the lead was cut down to three points.

Dakota Valley, ranked No. 5 in Class A, responded with a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away from Clark-Willow Lake for a 67-53 victory on Saturday.

Dakota Valley improves to 10-3 on the season. The Panthers shot 55.6 percent (25-of-45) in the game and only turned the ball over five times.