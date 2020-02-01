METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 3 Bishop Heelan girls defeat No. 7 Western Christian

HULL, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan girls' basketball team slowly pulled away from Western Christian on Saturday. The Crusaders, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, built a seven-point lead at the half and were up by 10 going into the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders put the game away in the fourth with a 20-point quarter as Heelan defeated the 2A No. 7-ranked Wolfpack 57-43.
Bishop Heelan improves 13-3 on the season and the Crusaders have won eight straight with four of those wins coming against ranked opponents. Western Christian falls to 12-6 and have dropped games on back-to-back nights after a loss to Cherokee on Friday.
Katie Cooke and Katelyn Stanley each scored 13 points in the win for the Crusaders and Ella Skinner added 12 points.
For the Wolfpack, Madison Vis had 13 points.
WEST 85, INDIANOLA 78: The Wolverines had five players reach double digits scoring and went on to defeat the Indians in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Sioux City Saturday.
Andrea Vazquez had 18 points to lead West (8-8) while Hope Wagner added 17, Lily Juhnk 16, Gabby Wagner 13 and Braedyn Downs 12. Indianola led 45-42 at the half.
The Indians (11-5) got 20 points from Kendall Klatt and 19 from Mara Bishop. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Indians, who had won seven of their last eight games entering Saturday's contest.
LEWIS CENTRAL 43, EAST 40: The Black Raiders fell behind by double digits in the first half and couldn't overcome the No. 7 Class 4A Titans late in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Council Bluffs Saturday.
Megan Witte had a game-high 18 points and Delaney Esterling 13 to lead Lewis Central, which built a 26-15 lead at half after being up just 8-6 after one quarter. The win was the sixth straight for Lewis Central (12-5).
Nyamer Diew had 17 points while Megan Callahan added nine and Kennedy McCloy eight for East, also 12-5 going into a home game Monday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
BOYS
DAKOTA VALLEY 67, CLARK-WILLOW LAKE 53: Dakota Valley held Clark-Willow Lake to eight points in the first quarter but the Panthers saw themselves in a tight game going into the fourth as the lead was cut down to three points.
Dakota Valley, ranked No. 5 in Class A, responded with a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away from Clark-Willow Lake for a 67-53 victory on Saturday.
Dakota Valley improves to 10-3 on the season. The Panthers shot 55.6 percent (25-of-45) in the game and only turned the ball over five times.
Paul Bruns had a double-double for the Panthers as he hit three 3-pointers and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Isaac Bruns also hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Drew Addison had six assists and six points and Chayce Montagne had four assists.
SF LINCOLN 81, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 46: Maxwell Burchill scored 24 points to lead the Patriots to a boys basketball win over the Cardinals in Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals led 19-17 after one quarter but saw Lincoln surge on a 26-10 run in the second quarter to lead 43-29 at the half.
Kaden Sailors hit on four 3-point shots and ended the game with 22 points to lead the Cardinals while Jake Aitken had 14 points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 56, BISHOP HEELAN 45: The Wolfpack moved to 13-5 on the season with a win over the Crusaders in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Hull Saturday.
Cole Hogue and Nick Miller had 10 points each to lead the Crusaders (5-10). Cade Block had nine rebounds to lead Heelan, which is idle until playing at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday.