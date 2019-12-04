METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North improves in second game, but falls to Storm Lake

STORM LAKE 82, NORTH 78: North scored 28 points in the first quarter but couldn't find an offensive rhythm in the second and third quarter, scoring a combined 20 points, allowing Storm Lake to take the lead in the second quarter.
North scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to make it a tight game but the Stars were unable to get the key defensive stops as Storm Lake scored 26 points in the final period to win 82-78.
It was the season-opener for Storm Lake. North falls to 0-2 on the season.
There were a combined 58 free throw attempts in the game.
North was led by Nate Reed in the loss, who accounted for more than half of the Stars points with a school-record 43 points. North's single-game scoring record had stood since 1978 when Troy Arnaud scored 41.
Jamuo Gatwech led Storm Lake with 21 points, six assists and four steals. Mark Eddie was 12-of-17 from the free throw line and finished with 18 points and four assists. Tyler Dvergsten had 15 points, hit three 3-pointers and had three assists. Jesus Soto added nine points, three assists and three steals.