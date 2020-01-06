METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East girls fall just short of major upset

SIOUX CITY -- The East girls basketball team fell just short of pulling of a major upset on Monday as the Black Raiders lost to Class 5A No. 3 Johnston 61-59 on Monday.
The game was tight in the first quarter when Johnston started to pull away in the second, going up 32-21 with three minutes left. But East battled back, making it a seven-point game at 32-25 at the half.
East got within 45-41 with two minutes left in the third quarter when Johnson went on a run to go up 52-43.
The Black Raiders chipped away at Johnson's lead, getting it down to two points, 59-57, with two minutes left.
While East held Johnson to two points in the final three minutes, East was held to two points in the final two minutes as Johnston held on for the 61-59 loss.
East falls to 7-2 on the season. Johnston improves to 9-1 on the season and has won its last seven games.
Kennedy McCloy led East as she hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Nyamer Diew added 15 points and Katlynn Tucker hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 61, NORTH 38: North hung with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for a half but turnovers got the best of the Stars in the second half as they scored only 18 points after halftime in a 61-38 loss on Monday.
The Stars hung with Thomas Jefferson in the first quarter and trailed 14-13 and were only down by two, 22-20, at halftime.
But Thomas Jefferson took advantage of North turnovers in the third quarter and outscored the Stars 21-14. Then the Stars only scored four points in the fourth quarter as Thomas Jefferson pulled away for the win.
North fell to 1-6 overall and it is the sixth straight loss for the Stars. Thomas Jefferson improves to 3-6 overall and it snaps a four-game losing streak from the Yellowjackets.
BOYS
C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 60, NORTH 43: North had a three-point lead at halftime but scored only six points in the third quarter, giving Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a double-digit lead it didn't give up as the Stars lost 60-43 on Monday.
North falls to 1-9 overall and it is the sixth straight loss for the Stars. It is the first win of the season for the Yellowjackets, who are 1-7 on the season now.
North only shot 30.2 percent (13-of-43) in the game. Nate Reed led the Stars with 12 points and nine rebounds and Trevor Welp had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Stars won the junior varsity game 68-44.