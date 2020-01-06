METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East girls fall just short of major upset

SIOUX CITY -- The East girls basketball team fell just short of pulling of a major upset on Monday as the Black Raiders lost to Class 5A No. 3 Johnston 61-59 on Monday.

The game was tight in the first quarter when Johnston started to pull away in the second, going up 32-21 with three minutes left. But East battled back, making it a seven-point game at 32-25 at the half.

East got within 45-41 with two minutes left in the third quarter when Johnson went on a run to go up 52-43.

The Black Raiders chipped away at Johnson's lead, getting it down to two points, 59-57, with two minutes left.

While East held Johnson to two points in the final three minutes, East was held to two points in the final two minutes as Johnston held on for the 61-59 loss.

East falls to 7-2 on the season. Johnston improves to 9-1 on the season and has won its last seven games.

Kennedy McCloy led East as she hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Nyamer Diew added 15 points and Katlynn Tucker hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

