METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North boys pick up first win of the season

SOUTH SIOUX -- The North boys' basketball team held off South Sioux's second-half comeback and held on for a one-point win on Monday, 59-58, for the Stars first victory of the season.

North trailed by four points in the first quarter but then the Stars outscored South Sioux 22-5 in the second quarter to go up 34-21 at halftime. The Cardinals scored 37 points in the second half but North still got the one-point win.

Nate Reed had a double-double for North in the win. He was 7-of-12 from the field and 12-of-15 from the free throw line as he finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. Trevor Welp hit three 3-pointers and he also had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Evan Helvin didn't score but he had eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Gavin Hauge had seven rebounds, six assists and four points and Dante Hanson had nine points.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak to start the season for North as the Stars are now 1-3 on the season. South Sioux falls to 0-2 on the season.

BISHOP HEELAN 71, NORTH 30: Bishop Heelan held North to five points in the first quarter and the Crusaders nine-point lead grew to 25 by halftime.