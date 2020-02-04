METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West boys lose on last-second shot

SIOUX CITY -- Council Bluff Abraham Lincoln hit a 3-point shot with 2.4 seconds left to help the Lynx escape the upset bid of West 67-66 in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played Tuesday.

Sophomore Josh Dix had a career-high 35 points to lead the Lynx and was the only double-digit scorer on his team. CBAL is now 16-1 overall and 12-0 in MRAC games.

West got a double-double from freshman Keavian Hayes, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kyrel Hanks also had 16 points and Marcus McCray 11 for the Wolverines (7-9 overall and 5-5 MRAC).

The Lynx led 39-29 at the half and 51-44 after three quarters. West is at Le Mars Friday.

BISHOP HEELAN 63, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 38: Ella Skinner had 20 points to lead the No. 2 (Class 3A) Crusaders to a win over the Yellow Jackets in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.

Katelyn Stanley and Amber Aesoph also had strong outings with 17 and 15 points, respectively. The Crusaders are 14-3 overall and 11-2 in conference action going into an MRAC game with Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday. Jasmine Ramos had 14 points and Allison Schubert 10 for CBTJ.