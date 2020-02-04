METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West boys lose on last-second shot

SIOUX CITY -- Council Bluff Abraham Lincoln hit a 3-point shot with 2.4 seconds left to help the Lynx escape the upset bid of West 67-66 in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played Tuesday.
Sophomore Josh Dix had a career-high 35 points to lead the Lynx and was the only double-digit scorer on his team. CBAL is now 16-1 overall and 12-0 in MRAC games.
West got a double-double from freshman Keavian Hayes, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kyrel Hanks also had 16 points and Marcus McCray 11 for the Wolverines (7-9 overall and 5-5 MRAC).
The Lynx led 39-29 at the half and 51-44 after three quarters. West is at Le Mars Friday.
BISHOP HEELAN 63, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 38: Ella Skinner had 20 points to lead the No. 2 (Class 3A) Crusaders to a win over the Yellow Jackets in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Katelyn Stanley and Amber Aesoph also had strong outings with 17 and 15 points, respectively. The Crusaders are 14-3 overall and 11-2 in conference action going into an MRAC game with Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday. Jasmine Ramos had 14 points and Allison Schubert 10 for CBTJ.
COUNCIL BLUFFS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 55, WEST 46: The Lynx trailed by 11 points at the intermission but came out on a tear after the break outscoring West 17-2 in the third stanza on their way to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
West led 14-4 after one frame and 27-16 at the half but went cold after that and dropped to 8-9 on the season.
Kayla Schleifman and Julia Wagoner scored 13 points apiece for CBAL (14-4 overall and 10-2 MRAC) Jillian Shanks and Lucy Turner also had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
West was led by Lily Juhnke and Gabby Wagner who each scored nine points.
LE MARS 80, NORTH 44: Alec Dreckman scored 20 points to guide the Bulldogs past the Stars in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played in Le Mars Tuesday.
Aisea Toki and Spencer Mackey both chipped in with 11 points for Le Mars (12-4 overall and 7-3 MRAC) entered a game at Cherokee Thursday. Le Mars led 34-26 at the break.
Nate Reed had a game-best 24 points to lead North (1-17). The Stars hosts Lennox (S.D.) Friday.
LE MARS 59, NORTH 44: Le Mars held North to only three points in the second quarter to break in 11-11 tie. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 59-44 victory on Tuesday in a MRAC girls' basketball game.
Le Mars improves to 7-10 on the season. North falls to 2-17.
Mya Kibby scored a game-high 13 points and three steals off the bench for the Bulldogs and Kylie Dreckman hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. She also had eight rebounds. Shaniah Temple had 11 points and three assists.
SOUTH SIOUX 66, DUCHESNE 47: The South Sioux girls' basketball team had a seven-point lead going into halftime and then doubled its lead after holding Duchesne to seven points in the third quarter.
South Sioux went on to win the game 66-47 to improve to 9-8 on the season.