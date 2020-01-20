METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Top-ranked West Sioux knocks off No. 4 Dakota Valley

The Warriors improved to 5-6 overall. Thomas Jefferson fell to 2-10.

Daniel Wright almost had a triple-double in the win with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for SB-L. Jake Layman led the Warriors with 17 points and Jake Layman followed with 14 points.

GIRLS

SOUTH SIOUX 65, OMAHA MERCY 39: South SIoux got off to a good start in the River City Conference tournament against Omaha Mercy on Monday with a 65-39 win.

South Sioux outscored Omaha Mercy 18-6 in the first quarter and never let up, holding Mercy to only 23 points in the first three quarters.

It is the third straight win for South Sioux, which improved to 7-6 on the season.

Nya Diew led the Cardinals with 12 points and Jalen Galvin followed with 10 points.

LAWTON-BRONSON 56, NORTH 52: North trailed after the first three quarters but the Stars were able to force overtime against Lawton-Bronson. But the Stars were held to two points in the extra period in a 56-52 loss.