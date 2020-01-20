METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Top-ranked West Sioux knocks off No. 4 Dakota Valley

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- The Class 2A top-ranked West Sioux boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter to knock off South Dakota Class A No. 4 Dakota Valley 86-73 on Monday.
The third quarter was the only quarter that wasn't about even. West Sioux led by a point after the first quarter, up 23-22, and outscored the Panthers by two in the second for a 37-34 advantage. Then in the third quarter, West Sioux outscored Dakota Valley 26-16 to separate itself. The Panthers scored 23 points in the fourth quarter but West Sioux matched that to get the double-digit victory.
West Sioux remains undefeated after the victory at 13-0 on the season. Dakota Valley falls to 8-2 on the season with both losses coming against ranked teams in Iowa.
Bryce Coppock led West Sioux with 27 points and seven points and Baxter Walsh was right behind him wi th 26 points. Hunter Dekkers had a double-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Paul Bruns had a double-double in the loss with 28 points, 18 rebounds and three assists and Isaac Bruns had 13 points and three assists. Chayce Montagne had 11 points and eight assists.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 60, COUNCIL BLUFFS THOMAS JEFFERSON: Sergeant Bluff-Luton only had nine points at the end of the first quarter for a one-point lead but the Warriors built a 14-point advantage by halftime against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. SB-L went on to win 60-41.
The Warriors improved to 5-6 overall. Thomas Jefferson fell to 2-10.
Daniel Wright almost had a triple-double in the win with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for SB-L. Jake Layman led the Warriors with 17 points and Jake Layman followed with 14 points.
GIRLS
SOUTH SIOUX 65, OMAHA MERCY 39: South SIoux got off to a good start in the River City Conference tournament against Omaha Mercy on Monday with a 65-39 win.
South Sioux outscored Omaha Mercy 18-6 in the first quarter and never let up, holding Mercy to only 23 points in the first three quarters.
It is the third straight win for South Sioux, which improved to 7-6 on the season.
Nya Diew led the Cardinals with 12 points and Jalen Galvin followed with 10 points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 56, NORTH 52: North trailed after the first three quarters but the Stars were able to force overtime against Lawton-Bronson. But the Stars were held to two points in the extra period in a 56-52 loss.
North only had eight points at the end of the first quarter and trailed by four points but scored 19 points in the second quarter. Lawton-Bronson held onto a one-point lead with a 15-point second quarter. The Eagles held the Stars to only seven points in the third quarter for a two-point lead but the Stars outscored the Eagles 16-14 in the fourth to force overtime.
But the Stars were outscored 6-2 in the extra period.