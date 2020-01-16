METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West sweeps North in MRAC play

SIOUX CITY — Before the beginning of the second quarter on Thursday, West High School girls basketball coach Betsy Boetger asked the Wolverines to clean things up a little bit.
The Wolverines (6-5, 3-4 MRAC) trailed North 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but they bounced back to beat the Stars 66-38 at North High School.
"We just told them to take care of the ball and to take care of the little things," Boetger said.
West scored 20 second-quarter points while it limited the Stars to 12. Then, in the third quarter, West went on a 22-8 run to help seal the victory.
The Wolverines had two players record double-doubles on Thursday night. Nia Moore scored 19 points and 11 rebounds, then senior Hope Wagner had 12 points and 16 rebounds.
"It was huge for us to crash the glass," Boetger said. "Those two combined for half of our team's rebounds. That was crucial. One thing we talked about was controlling the boards tonight."
Stars sophomore Adriel Simien scored a team-high 13 points. The Stars (2-10, 0-8) have lost four in a row.
EAST 58, LE MARS 36: East held Le Mars to nine points in the first quarter to build a 12-point lead the Black Raiders dominated for the rest of the game, beating the Bulldogs 58-36 on Thursday.
East improves to 9-3 on the season. Le Mars falls to 5-7 and has lost three straight games.
Kayla Benson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Naymer Diew scored 13 points. Katlynn Tucker and Kennedy McCloy each scored nine points.
For Le Mars, Alivia Van Otterloo had 12 points.
BOYS
C.B. LINCOLN 47, BISHOP HEELAN 45: Lincoln sophomore Josh Dix hit the go-ahead free throws in the final minute to ruin the Crusaders' upset.
Crusaders coach Andy Foster has been searching for his team to close out a game in the fourth quarter, and while the scoreboard doesn't show it, Foster is proud of the team's fight against a ranked Class 4A team.
"I'm happy with the fight," Foster said. "I'm grateful for the effort. I tip my hat to our guys."
The Crusaders found their success by visiting the free-throw line. The Lynx were playing a man-to-man half-court set, but the Lynx were coming as far out as 25 feet to meet the Crusaders' offense. That allowed Heelan to penetrate the lane and since the officials were blowing "quick whistles," according to Foster, that gave the Crusaders the green light to attack.
The Crusaders were 18-for-25 from the free throw line and made 12 of 23 shots overall.
Heelan played man-to-man defense for the majority of the night, too. Kevin Candia and Koby Bork shared the responsibility of guarding Dix, who scored 27 on Tuesday at East. Foster applauded the effort of Bork and Candia.
Cole Hogue led the Crusaders with 17 points, and Bork followed with 10. Hogue made all seven of his free throw attempts.
WEST 72, NORTH 55: West outscored North 20-6 in the second quarter to pull away early.
Chase Smith led the Wolverines with 19 points and Kyrel Hanks had 11 assists. Wolverines senior Marcus McCray recorded a double-double, as he had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Dominic Frye scored 10 points for West.
North's top two scorers were Nate Reed (17) and Dante Hanson (16).
DAKOTA VALLEY 92, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 66: The Panthers rolled off 48 first-half points en route to the win, and 31 of those came in the first quarter.
Paul Bruns led the Panthers with 36 points. He had 12 shots, half of them from beyond the 3-point arc. Bruns also had 15 rebounds, and 12 on the defensive side.
Issac Bruns had 15 points and four assists. Issac Bruns made three 3s.
Drew Addison added 13 points for Dakota Valley.
Dakota Valley shot 47 percent from the floor, and made 19 of 22 free-throw attempts.