METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West sweeps North in MRAC play

SIOUX CITY — Before the beginning of the second quarter on Thursday, West High School girls basketball coach Betsy Boetger asked the Wolverines to clean things up a little bit.

The Wolverines (6-5, 3-4 MRAC) trailed North 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but they bounced back to beat the Stars 66-38 at North High School.

"We just told them to take care of the ball and to take care of the little things," Boetger said.

West scored 20 second-quarter points while it limited the Stars to 12. Then, in the third quarter, West went on a 22-8 run to help seal the victory.

The Wolverines had two players record double-doubles on Thursday night. Nia Moore scored 19 points and 11 rebounds, then senior Hope Wagner had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

"It was huge for us to crash the glass," Boetger said. "Those two combined for half of our team's rebounds. That was crucial. One thing we talked about was controlling the boards tonight."

Stars sophomore Adriel Simien scored a team-high 13 points. The Stars (2-10, 0-8) have lost four in a row.