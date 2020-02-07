METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP:

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Class 5A No. 15-ranked East girls' basketball team went on the road and picked up a win over a ranked opponent on Friday as the Black Raiders knocked off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, ranked No. 14 in 5A, 48-40.
East only scored nine points in the first quarter but still had a four-point lead. The Black Raiders broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Lynx 15-9 to go up by 10 points at the half. The Lynx cut the lead to three points going into the fourth quarter but East pulled away again for the win.
East improves to 14-5 on the season and has won five of its last six games. The Lynx fall to 14-5.
Nyamer Diew was the only Black Raider in double-figures with 14 points. Taylor Drent and Katlynn Tucker each scored eight points.
WEST 50, LE MARS 38: Gabby Wagner scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win over the Bulldogs in Le Mars Friday.
Lily Juhnke also had 10 points for West (8-8 overall and 5=9 MRAC). The Wolverines led 23-10 at the half.
Jaelynn Dreckman and Karlee Schiff scored eight points each for Le Mars (7-11 overall and 5-8 MRAC). West will host South Sioux City Monday.
Boys
SERGRANT BLUFF-LUTON 68, BISHOP HEELAN 35: The Warriors played to an 11-11 tie through one quarter then went on a 24-6 run in the second quarter en route to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Sergeant Bluff Friday.
Deric Fitzgerald and Jacob Imming each scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Warriors. Daniel Wright also had nine points, 11 rebound and six blocked shots as SB-L improved to 9-10 overall and 8-5 in conference.
Koby Bork ad 14 points for the Crusaders (5-11 overall and 4-9 MRAC). Heelan plays at Carroll Kuemper Friday while SB-L is idle until next Friday when it hosts Council Bluffs Jeffeson.
LE MARS 72, WEST 69: The Bulldogs trailed by seven points going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Wolverins 29-19 over the final stanza to escape with a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win in Le Mars Friday.
Alec Dreckman had a big game with 28 points to lead Le Mars while Jacon Baumgartner had 16 points and eight rebounds. Aisea Toki also had 13 points and Trevor Smith 10 for the Bulldogs (13-5 overall and 8-3 in the MRAC).
West (7-10 overall and 5-7 MRAC) travels to Storm Lake Monday.
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 63, EAST BOYS 45: Council Bluffs Lincoln wrapped up the Missouri River Conference boys basketball title after handling second-place East 63-45 in a game played Friday eveing.
Sophomore Josh Dix led the Lynx with 20 points and eight rebounds while Matt Evans had eight points. CBAL (17-1 overall and 13-0 MRAC) led 33-22 at the half.
Danny Callahan had 14 points to pace East (13-4 overall and 10-2 MRAC). Jaleque Dunson and Sayvion Armstong also chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively for the Black Raiders. East will play at Le Mars Tuesday.
LENNOX 66, NORTH 53: The Orioles jumped to a 24-11 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat the Stars in Sioux City Friday evening.
North came back to pull within 37-32 at the intermission but were outscored 29-21 in the second half and fell to 1-18. Nate Reed had 23 points and Trevor Welp 17 for the Stars, who play at West Tuesday.
THURSDAY
Girls
DAKOTA VALLEY 61, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 55: Dakota Valley found itself in a three-point hole going into the second quarter but the Panthers held Elk Point-Jefferson to eight points in the second quarter to go up by eight points at halftime.
The Panthers then held off Elk Point-Jefferson in the second half for a 61-55 victory on Thursday.
Dakota Valley improves to 9-6 on the season.
Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 28 points and seven rebounds and Jorja VanDenHul had 10 points. Morgan Tritz had five assists and Rachel Rosenquist added three steals.