METRO BASKETBALL ROUNDUP:

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Class 5A No. 15-ranked East girls' basketball team went on the road and picked up a win over a ranked opponent on Friday as the Black Raiders knocked off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, ranked No. 14 in 5A, 48-40.

East only scored nine points in the first quarter but still had a four-point lead. The Black Raiders broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Lynx 15-9 to go up by 10 points at the half. The Lynx cut the lead to three points going into the fourth quarter but East pulled away again for the win.

East improves to 14-5 on the season and has won five of its last six games. The Lynx fall to 14-5.

Nyamer Diew was the only Black Raider in double-figures with 14 points. Taylor Drent and Katlynn Tucker each scored eight points.

WEST 50, LE MARS 38: Gabby Wagner scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win over the Bulldogs in Le Mars Friday.

Lily Juhnke also had 10 points for West (8-8 overall and 5=9 MRAC). The Wolverines led 23-10 at the half.

Jaelynn Dreckman and Karlee Schiff scored eight points each for Le Mars (7-11 overall and 5-8 MRAC). West will host South Sioux City Monday.