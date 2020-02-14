METRO BASKETBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys beat C.B. Jefferson

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 74, COUNCIL BLUFFS THOMAS JEFFERSON 36: The Warriors had four players score in double figures and Daniel Wright pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win in Sergeant Bluff Friday.

Majok Majouk had 16 points to lead SB-L (9-10 overall and 9-5 MRAC). Deric Fitzgerald also had 14 points, Nick Muller 12 and Jake Layman 11. Wright just fell short of a triple-double with eight points and nine assists.

Quran Owens had 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (5-16 overall and 2-12 MRAC).

SOUTH SIOUX 63, OMAHA GROSS 55: South Sioux snapped a six-game losing streak with a 63-55 win over Omaha Gross on Friday.

South Sioux improves to 2-18 on the season.

Kaden Sailors led the Cardinals with a team-high 28 points. Jacob Aitken and Carsten Calvillo each scored nine points.

Girls

SOUTH SIOUX CITY 55, OMAHA GROSS 42: The Cardinals went on a 21-6 run in the second quarter and opened a 21-point halftime lead en route to a girls basketball win in Omaha Friday.