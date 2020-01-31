METRO BASKETBALL: Sioux City West boys get by Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- The West boys basketball team shot better than Bishop Heelan, allowing the Wolverines to pull out a 52-48 win over the Crusaders on Friday.

Heelan hit one more 3-pointer (six to five) and one more free throw (10 to 14) and had one less turnover (11 to 12) but West shot 47.5 percent from the field (19-of-40) compared 35.6 percent (16-of-45) by Heelan.

West improved to 7-8 overall. Heelan falls to 5-9 and the Crusaders have lost five of its last six games.

Cade Block led Heelan with 11 points and Kevin Candia had 10 points. Cole Hogue had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists and Jared Sitzmann added nine points.

EAST 90, NORTH 42: Jaleque Dunson had 25 points and Sayvion Armstrong 16 to lead the Black Raiders to a boys basketball win over the Stars at North High School Friday evening.

East improved to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in the MRAC going into a non-conference game at Lewis Central Saturday.

Nate Reed scored 13 points and eight rebounds for North (1-16). The Stars play naext at Le Mars Tuesday.

