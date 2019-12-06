METRO BASKETBALL: West boys finish strong to earn first win of the season

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The West High School boys basketball team grew in experience, and got a win Friday night.

The Wolverines defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 55-48 in MRAC play.

West scored 24 points in the second quarter, and each point was needed because the Wolverines scored only four in the third quarter.

West coach CoCo Cofield was pleased to see his team stay calm, as they made their free throws and executed defensive stops to hold off the Yellowjackets.

"They needed a win like this," Cofield said. "It was a good win for these boys. This is as new team with new situations, and the guys are understanding their roles."

Freshman Keavian Hayes scored 15 points, as did senior Chase Smith.

GIRLS

C.B. JEFFERSON 45, WEST 35: The Yellowjackets scored 29 second-half points to distance themselves from the Wolverines.

Andrea Vazquez led the Wolverines with eight points.