METRO BASKETBALL: West girls move to 2-0 with win over Spirit Lake

SIOUX CITY — The West High School girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 start with a 48-43 win over Spirit Lake in a non-conference game Thursday at West High School.
The game was close at the end of the first quarter with the Wolverines leading 9-8, but West outscored the Indians 18-10 in the second quarter to create the distance it needed for the win.
West 5-foot-11 senior Ashleigh Fitzgerald led the Wolverines with 14 points, and Sydney Edwards had nine.
There were three different Wolverines — Kamari Jones, Nia Moore and Gabby Wagner — who scored six points each.
Jordyn Hamm led Spirit Lake with 13 points while Brooke Smith had 12.
West resumes its homestand Friday with a game against Council Bluffs Jefferson.