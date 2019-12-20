METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns scores school-record 44 in win

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Paul Bruns was unstoppable on Friday as the junior scored 44 points, a school-record for Dakota Valley, as the Panthers boys' basketball team defeated Canton 77-49 on Friday to start the season wtih a 3-0 record.

Bruns was 16-of-29 from the field including 4-of-7 from behind the arc. He also made 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Bruns finished with a double-double with 18 rebounds.

Alex Zephier added 11 points for Dakota Valley and Isaac Bruns had six rebounds. Drew Addison had five assists.

LE MARS 86, NORTH 56: The Stars trailed 33-27 at the half but saw Le Mars go on a 33-12 run in the third quarter to pull away for a Missouri River Conference boys win at North High Friday.

Trevor Welp had 23 points to lead North (1-7) while Nate Reed added 11 and Austin Craighead had 10. Reed and Welp each had six rebounds for the Stars, who are back in action Jan. 4, 2020 at Ankeny Centennial. Le Mars evened its record at 3-3.

