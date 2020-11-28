METRO BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Dakota Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton focus on defense

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Defense will be a big focus this year for the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team.
The Panthers return most of their scoring back from last year, including 6-foot-4 first-team all-state guard Paul Bruns and his sophomore brother, Issac Bruns. Issac Bruns gained a couple inches in the offseason, and he’s now listed at 6-3.
Dakota Valley also returns Chayce Montagne, who averaged 7.7 points per game and was selected onto the honorable mention list in the Dakota XII Conference.
With that said, Panthers coach Jason Kleis has put most of the focus on defense. The Panthers’ roster has six players who are 6-3 or taller.
“We have more overall size than we ever have,” Kleis said. “They’ve bought into the weight program. We’re more optimistic on the defensive end than we have been in the past. We’ll be spending a lot and time and energy on working on the little things there that it takes to be great.”
Kleis will use that size to put length on defense, making it tough for opponents to cut down the middle or even get a good shot on the outside.
The Panthers, who went 18-5 last season, are aiming to play in a man-to-man set defensively throughout most of the year. Kleis has switched between defenses often during his tenure with Dakota Valley.
Kleis believes the Panthers can play in man better than in zone with that length, athleticism and experience.
Kleis has liked how the Panthers have defended in the past. Last season, the Panthers allowed 60 points or fewer to 11 opponents, including in two of their last three games against Beresford (35) and Mobridge-Pollock (60).
The Panthers also did well on the glass, as Dakota Valley had nine games where they collected 30-plus rebounds. Two of those games saw DV with 40-plus rebounds against Canton and the Watchdogs.
Kleis hopes having that experience in playing defense and understanding how to play good defense will transfer over to this season, when DV opens Dec. 11 at Tea Area.
“We’re just going to try to put a stake in the ground and be a great man-to-man team,” Kleis said. “I don’t think we’ll have too many mismatch problems. We’ll be able to guard the post well. We just have good, overall length.
“I think the kids get it and they are naturally better,” Kleis added. “We didn’t really change defenses a lot this summer. We manned teams up and we shut them down without getting too cute. As a coach, sometimes your job is to keep things simple for them. That’s our plan going into the year.”
Of course, Dakota Valley is capable of scoring, too. The Panthers averaged 75.2 points per game and surpassed the 70-point mark in each of their last seven games.
DV started out last season hot by scoring 87 against Beresford then 101 against Woodbury Central.
The Panthers were also just one of three teams to score 70 or more points against Iowa Class 3A runner-up Sergeant Bluff-Luton (74).
Paul Bruns led the Panthers in scoring, as he had 29.0 points per game. He was 34 points shy of the 700-mark just last season. In the offseason, Bruns committed and signed to play for the University of North Dakota.
“The great thing about Paul and where he’s matured is that his leadership abilities have grown every year, and right now, I’d put him as ‘off the charts’ with his leadership,” Kleis said. “He has one focus and that’s to win. He’s solely focused on making the team better.”
It’s not just going to be Paul Bruns who will bring offensive production. Isaac Bruns was the Panthers’ No. 2 scorer last season with 16.5 ppg.
Isaac Bruns became a good right-hand man to his big brother in the backcourt, and that allowed everyone to get open looks as oppositions couldn’t just focus on Paul Bruns or Isaac Bruns.
Montagne will be a part of the starting lineup again and so will senior Alex Zephier.
Zephier was DV’s sixth man last year and he averaged 4.9 ppg.
“He’s just a really hard-nosed, tough defender and a really strong kid,” Kleis said. “He has a good IQ offensively.”
Two guys who didn’t play a whole lot last year — but will be competing for that fifth starting spot — are 5-10 sophomore Randy Rosenquist and 6-3 sophomore Sam Faldmo.
“We have good pieces where guys are willing to accept their roles,” Kleis said. “Obviously, how good we do that will determine how great of a season we’ll have. We have good, unselfish kids and the DNA is very healthy.”
East
Black Raiders coach Ras Vanderloo is quite optimistic about this group.
The Black Raiders have talent, size and depth. Mix that all together, and that has allowed East to raise its expectations.
The Black Raiders lost three key players from last year — Jaleque Dunson, Danny Callahan and Sayvion Armstrong — but East gained two players due to transfer.
The first newcomer on the basketball team already turned some heads on the football field. DaVares Whitaker will be the Black Raiders’ point guard and has received Division I offers as a junior.
Whitaker comes back to Sioux City from Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Vanderloo has also received calls on Whitaker from other Division I college coaches, including some from Power 5 programs.
“We’ve had a lot of good players at East High, and DaVares brings a different game,” Vanderloo said. “His quickness, his toughness and his ability to get to the hoop are as good as we’ve had in a long, long time. He’s a very good passer, and at times, I have to tell him he’s over-passing. That’s not a bad thing.
“He is going to be option one,” Vanderloo added. “Saying that, we want to play a transition game, an athletic game, and DaVares is going to be a very big part of that.”
East’s other newcomer is Dominic Drent, who is a senior coming in from Le Sueur-Henderson High School in Minnesota.
Drent, a nephew of East girls basketball coach Brian Drent, is a 6-1, 175-pound wing player. Vanderloo complimented Drent for being a consummate team player, and Vanderloo believes the former Minnesota prep will be East’s best defender.
Drent and Whitaker are among 10 players on East’s roster who are 6-foot or taller. Vanderloo expects to have a 10-man rotation, the most he’s ever had while being East’s head coach.
That will allow East to be more aggressive defensively in a full-court and half-court man-to-man set.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Much like Dakota Valley, the big priority for the Warriors is defense.
Within that priority, it’s keeping senior Jake Layman out of foul trouble.
Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf said that Layman’s role will be more pronounced in his final season.
“We need him on the floor,” Vander Schaaf said. “Foul trouble was an issue for him.”
In the state tournament run in Des Moines back in March, Layman showed some promise as the week progressed.
In the quarterfinal in Pella, Layman fouled out, but by the time the championship game against Norwalk happened, the then-junior had just three fouls to his name.
There were two things that Layman has worked on in the offseason and preseason. Vander Schaaf and the SB-L coaching staff have worked with Layman on fine-tuning his technique and his decision-making.
“So far in practice, I see more of a mature player and a more mature young man,” Vander Schaaf said. “He looks more comfortable and is excited to play his role as a senior. You can’t say that he’ll never get in foul trouble, but I think he’ll get better in that area.”
The Warriors are going to have to make up for some size lost down low. SB-L lost Daniel Wright due to graduation, and Wright was a mainstay down in the post.
Layman (6-8) and fellow senior Majok Majouk (6-10) are tall. Not only do Layman and Majouk have the ability to guard big men, but both seniors — who have committed to Southwest Minnesota State — can guard perimeter players.
Both big men have gotten several repetitions at practices.
“I think that the strength of both of them is versatility,” Vander Schaaf said. “Whether it’s on offense or defense, I think that’s what makes them both good players. They have skills to play both outside and inside.”
Layman and Majouk are going to have major roles offensively, too.
Layman was the Warriors’ No. 2 scorer (11.0 ppg) behind Wright’s 15.0 ppg average. Layman shot 44.3 percent from the floor.
Majouk was last year’s No. 4 scorer (7.2 ppg) and Jacob Imming was fifth, as he averaged 6.2 ppg.
Vander Schaaf wants the offense to be ready to make plays, as the Warriors expect opposing defenses to focus on Layman and Majouk.
West
The Wolverines are going to have to grow up very quickly if they want to be in the MRAC conversation in 2020-21.
West lost its leading scorer last year, Marcus McCray, who scored 11.7 ppg. McCray is currently at Simpson College.
The Wolverines, however, did have two underclassmen who scored in the top-5.
Keavian Hayes, now a sophomore, is the Wolverines’ leading scorer with an average of 10.8 ppg. He also scored 19 points in the season-ending loss on Feb. 24 to Fort Dodge.
Junior Keeon Hutton averaged 7.7 ppg.
West had an 11-11 record in 2019-20.
North
The Stars have a new coach this year, as David Den Herder takes over in his first head coaching job.
Den Herder was previously an assistant at Le Mars, and he played his college basketball at Dordt.
Den Herder inherited a North program that went 1-21 last season. The Stars’ lone win came against South Sioux City, a 59-58 win on Dec. 9, 2019.
North lost its top two scorers from last year. Morningside freshman Nate Reed led the Stars with 18.2 points per game, and Briar Cliff freshman Trevor Welp scored 8.8 ppg.
The Stars’ leading returner is senior Dante Hansen, who averaged 7.0 ppg and started in 20 of the 22 games.
Bishop Heelan
The Crusaders lost eight seniors, and to make matters more unfortunate for coach Andy Foster, five of those eight were the top-5 scorers last season.
Kevin Candia led Heelan’s scoring charge, as he was the only one to have a double-digit points average. Candia averaged 11.5 ppg.
Nick Miller is the team’s leading returning scorer at 3.3 ppg.
South Sioux City
The Cardinals went 2-20 last season in Jared Langel’s first season as head coach. Both of their wins came against Omaha Gross, and the Cardinals had a one-point loss against the Stars in the second game of the season.
Murti Aman returns as the Cardinals’ leading scorer at 5.8 ppg.
