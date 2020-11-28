METRO BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Dakota Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton focus on defense

Kleis believes the Panthers can play in man better than in zone with that length, athleticism and experience.

Kleis has liked how the Panthers have defended in the past. Last season, the Panthers allowed 60 points or fewer to 11 opponents, including in two of their last three games against Beresford (35) and Mobridge-Pollock (60).

The Panthers also did well on the glass, as Dakota Valley had nine games where they collected 30-plus rebounds. Two of those games saw DV with 40-plus rebounds against Canton and the Watchdogs.

Kleis hopes having that experience in playing defense and understanding how to play good defense will transfer over to this season, when DV opens Dec. 11 at Tea Area.

“We’re just going to try to put a stake in the ground and be a great man-to-man team,” Kleis said. “I don’t think we’ll have too many mismatch problems. We’ll be able to guard the post well. We just have good, overall length.

“I think the kids get it and they are naturally better,” Kleis added. “We didn’t really change defenses a lot this summer. We manned teams up and we shut them down without getting too cute. As a coach, sometimes your job is to keep things simple for them. That’s our plan going into the year.”