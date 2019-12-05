METRO BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: East hopes supporting cast can take load off Jaleque Dunson, Sayvion Armstrong

Jacob Maxey, a 6-6 senior, will also be in the starting lineup for the Black Raiders. He’ll serve as the post down low, has a big frame that will hopefully clog up the lane for any opposing players who want to challenge driving to the basket.

“He’s made a big jump from last year to this year in terms of level of play,” Vanderloo said. “Maxey will be a huge part of our team, but you may not see it in our stat line. He’ll set a lot of ball screens for Jaleque and Sayvion. He’ll be doing a ton of rebounding.”

Brandt Van Dyke is a 6-7 freshman who will see varsity time. According to Vanderloo, Van Dyke is just the sixth freshman in the last 60 years of East basketball who will play at the varsity level.

The plan for Van Dyke is to bring him along progressively, because in Vanderloo’s experience, when a freshman is thrown too quickly into the mix, they usually don’t succeed.

Van Dyke did not play in Tuesday’s season opener against Spencer.

Sophomore Bie Ruei scored eight points in the win over the Tigers in his first career varsity game.

Vanderloo believes he’ll play as many as nine guys per game, and that’s exactly the amount of Black Raiders who saw game action in the lid-lifter earlier this week.