METRO BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: East hopes supporting cast can take load off Jaleque Dunson, Sayvion Armstrong

SIOUX CITY — Jaleque Dunson and Sayvion Armstrong are going to garner a lot of attention this season for opposing coaches.
The two East High School basketball seniors will try to lead the Black Raiders back to the state tournament in Des Moines, but there must be other contributors to take some focus off of Dunson and Armstrong.
The first Black Raiders contributor who East coach Ras Vanderloo referenced to was 5-foot-11 senior Danny Callahan.
Vanderloo labeled Callahan as the glue to the team. Vanderloo praised Callahan for being a good ball handler, a good defender and his ability to score.
Callahan has been around basketball his whole life, according to Vanderloo, and is excited to see Callahan have a potential breakout season.
“He’s just a solid player,” Vanderloo said. “On a lot of teams, he would be the guy. He would be the guy everyone is looking at. I wouldn’t trade him for anybody, and I’m very glad he is on our team.”
Callahan scored 64 points last season for an East team that went 21-2 and lost in the state semifinals to Cedar Falls.
“He’s kind of an unknown but we definitely know about him,” Vanderloo said. “We’re definitely counting on him. He’s going to get a lot done.”
Jacob Maxey, a 6-6 senior, will also be in the starting lineup for the Black Raiders. He’ll serve as the post down low, has a big frame that will hopefully clog up the lane for any opposing players who want to challenge driving to the basket.
“He’s made a big jump from last year to this year in terms of level of play,” Vanderloo said. “Maxey will be a huge part of our team, but you may not see it in our stat line. He’ll set a lot of ball screens for Jaleque and Sayvion. He’ll be doing a ton of rebounding.”
Brandt Van Dyke is a 6-7 freshman who will see varsity time. According to Vanderloo, Van Dyke is just the sixth freshman in the last 60 years of East basketball who will play at the varsity level.
The plan for Van Dyke is to bring him along progressively, because in Vanderloo’s experience, when a freshman is thrown too quickly into the mix, they usually don’t succeed.
Van Dyke did not play in Tuesday’s season opener against Spencer.
Sophomore Bie Ruei scored eight points in the win over the Tigers in his first career varsity game.
Vanderloo believes he’ll play as many as nine guys per game, and that’s exactly the amount of Black Raiders who saw game action in the lid-lifter earlier this week.
Even though Vanderloo hopes there is the aforementioned supporting cast, Dunson and Armstrong are expectted to be the top two scorers for the Black Raiders this season.
Dunson averaged 15.8 points per game last season, which was sixth among Class 4A scorers. His season high in points last season was 35 in a December non-conference against Lewis Central.
Dunson has surpassed that mark one game into the season, as the East senior scored 37 in the season opener Tuesday against Spencer.
Dunson also led the Black Raiders in made 3-pointers with 53, and shot 38 percent from deep.
Armstrong, meanwhile, averaged 8.7 ppg last season and scored 200 points. Armstrong made 13 3s, third among Black Raiders scorers.
“Everyone knows about Jaleque and Sayvion, and deservedly so,” Vanderloo said. “I think 80 percent of the heat is going to be on Jaleque and 20 percent is going to be on Sayvion, and that’s who teams will worry about.”
East loses two seniors who scored in bunches last year. Current Iowa men’s basketball freshman Aidan Vanderloo was the Class 4A No. 2 scorer with 22.4 ppg, and Javonte Keck, now at Iowa Central Community College, was the No. 12 scorer among 4A players with 13.8 ppg.
Bishop Heelan
The Crusaders showed on Wednesday night that even though there are injuries that they have to deal with, Heelan will be a gritty team throughout the entire year.
The Crusaders will remain without senior Brant Hogue due to a back injury, but during this week’s 10-point loss to Treynor, Heelan had three guys who scored in double figures.
Kevin Candia led Heelan with 14 points, Cole Hogue scored 13 and Jared Sitzmann 11.
Of those three, Cole Hogue scored the most points last season with 200 points. He shot 56 percent from the floor and was a 72 percent free-throw shooter.
The Crusaders went 8-14 last season.
Dakota Valley
Paul Bruns returns after having an all-state year last season. Bruns, a 6-3 junior, scored 25.3 points per game and had 8.7 rebounds per game.
Chayce Montagne returns as the Panthers’ No. 2 returning scorer, as he scored 6.0 ppg last season. He was also the leader in assists with 5.7 assists per game.
Kam Wingert was DV’s sixth man last season, and he will look to add to his 2.3 ppg average.
The Panthers went 15-7 last season after losing in the second round to Lennox.
North
Nate Reed will seek to score as many points as he can.
He already broke a school record Tuesday in a loss against Storm Lake. Reed scored 43 points, which is the early leader for single-game points in Iowa this season.
Reed is also the leading scorer in the state entering Thursday (34.5 ppg) behind Central City senior Nick Reid, who has an average of 26.5 ppg and scored 76 in a game in February.
North will be young, and will have to garner experience throughout the season.
Reed and Trevor Welp are the only two returning Stars who had significant playing time.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf doesn’t believe in making the message too complicated, especially since their schedule for this season is a challenging one. That message: Just win the day.
The Warriors did lose their top two scorers last season — Conner Groves and Sam DeMoss — but return their No. 2 scorer, 6-7 senior Daniel Wright.
Wright, who quarterbacked the Warriors to the state semifinals last month, will aim to score with more power as a presence down low.
As a kid, Wright played as a guard, so he was mostly used to playing with his face to the basket, but now that he’s grown into one of the tallest basketball players in the area, he’s just as comfortable playing with posting up.
“We want him to use his size effectively,” Vander Schaaf said. “He’s quick to pass it (out), but we want him to be a bull inside. One of the nice things with his size, he’s comfortable either with his face or his back to the basket.”
Wright averaged 15.5 ppg last season.
Jake Layman nearly averaged double-digit points last year (9.8), and he’s looking to make it above that threshold.
Layman’s biggest priority over the offseason was to get stronger. He frequently worked out with 6-7 junior Majok Majouk, because the two are similar in size.
“I think Jake got more explosive and he got better stamina,” Vander Schaaf said. “He can go to the basket stronger and he can play longer on the floor without getting tired.”
Vander Schaaf said that Layman was one of the Warriors handed a challenging defensive assignment, and his effort on the defensive end may have diminished his offensive game.
Deric Fitzgerald will also handle guarding other teams’ good players, perhaps as Dunson or North’s Nate Reed.
South Sioux City
Jared Langel enters South Sioux as the Cardinals’ new coach. Langel is a 2005 alum of South Sioux City High School and is a 2012 graduate of Bellevue University.
The Cardinals return Kaden Sailors, who is the leading returning scorer (12.2 ppg) and Jake Aitken (8.2 ppg).
The Cardinals went 8-14 last year, and Langel admitted that there will be growing pains this coming season.
“We will be a young team, but play physical basketball,” Langel said.
West
The Wolverines are going to have to fill some big shoes.
Cliff McCray averaged over 20 points per game last year, Micah Mcwell averaged 12.0 ppg and Adien Belt averaged 12.7 ppg.
In Tuesday’s loss to Spirit Lake, the Wolverines had two in double figures, led by senior Marcus McCray with 14 points, and senior Chase Smith added 12.
"Those guys have to step up and fill those shoes, that's part of the game," West coach CoCo Cofield said. "It's going to take some time."
The Wolverines will be tested before Christmas, as they play Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Dec. 10, then faces East on Dec. 13..