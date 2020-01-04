METRO BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 2 Ankeny Centennial handles Sioux City North

ANKENY CENTENNIAL 84, NORTH 28: Ankeny Centennial held North scoreless in the first quarter as the Stars lost 84-28 to No. 2-ranked Ankeny Centennial on Saturday.
North falls to 1-8 on the season and it is the Stars fifth-straight loss, all have been by double-digits.
Nate Red led North with 12 points and six rebounds and Gavin Hauge had five assists.
FRIDAY
BOYS
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 68, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 64: Western Christian was held to seven points at halftime as Sergeant Bluff-Luton grabbed a six-point lead.
But it was Western Christian's turn to hold SB-L in check in the third quarter, holding the Warriors to only seven points as the Wolfpack took a slight one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The game remained that tight for the rest of the game as the two teams needed double-overtime to settle the contest. Western Christian scored 10 points in the second overtime to pull off the 68-64 upset of SB-L, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, in Friday.
Western Christian improved to 5-2 overall and it is the fifth straight win for the Wolfpack after starting the season 0-2. It is the third straight loss for SB-L and all three losses have been in overtime. The Warriors fall to 3-3 on the season after winning their first three games of the season.
Wyatt Gulker played all 40 minutes for Western Christian and finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dawson Feenstra finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals and Ty Van Essen had 11 points and five rebounds.
For the Warriors, Jake Layman had 23 points and Daniel Wright had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Deric Fitzgerald finished with 10 points and four steals.
PIERCE 62, SOUTH SIOUX 58: South Sioux remained winless on the season with a close 62-58 loss to Pierce at the Midland University Holiday Tournament.
South Sioux fell to 0-7 with the loss.
Kaden Sailors led South Sioux with 12 points, three assists and four steals.