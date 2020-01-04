METRO BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 2 Ankeny Centennial handles Sioux City North

ANKENY CENTENNIAL 84, NORTH 28: Ankeny Centennial held North scoreless in the first quarter as the Stars lost 84-28 to No. 2-ranked Ankeny Centennial on Saturday.

North falls to 1-8 on the season and it is the Stars fifth-straight loss, all have been by double-digits.

Nate Red led North with 12 points and six rebounds and Gavin Hauge had five assists.

FRIDAY

BOYS

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 68, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 64: Western Christian was held to seven points at halftime as Sergeant Bluff-Luton grabbed a six-point lead.

But it was Western Christian's turn to hold SB-L in check in the third quarter, holding the Warriors to only seven points as the Wolfpack took a slight one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The game remained that tight for the rest of the game as the two teams needed double-overtime to settle the contest. Western Christian scored 10 points in the second overtime to pull off the 68-64 upset of SB-L, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, in Friday.