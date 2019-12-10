METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan boys both win

EAST 60, CB JEFFERSON 15: Jaleque Dunson scored 16 points and Danny Callahan 14 to lead the Black Raiders to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win over the Yellow Jackets in a boys basketball game played at East High Tuesday.

The Black Raiders limited CBTJ to a free throw in the first half and led 25-1 at the intermission. East scored the first 21 points of the game and moved to 3-0.

East also took the junior varsity game 85-23.

BISHOP HEELAN 50, NORTH 39: Jared Sitzmann and Nick Miller scored 11 points apiece to lead the Crusaders to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win in a game played at O'Gorman Fieldhouse Tuesday evening.

The win was the first of the season for Heelan, which got 11 rebounds from Miller and 10 from Cole Hogue. The Crusaders dropped contests to Treynor and East to start the season and will host Le Mars in their next game Friday.

North dropped to 1-3 entering a home match up with Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday.

