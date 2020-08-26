METRO CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: North boys out to prove they belong in 4A championship conversation

He didn’t back off in the winter or spring. He kept on running, because according to Marrero, the Stars senior knows the expectations ahead of him.

He knows about his No. 3 ranking.

“Jaysen understands that he has a shot but I don’t get the ‘I have to be state champion or it means nothing’ vibe from him,” Marrero said. “Bouwers has runners behind him. The biggest lesson he learned is that he has a full team behind him. That matters to him so much more.”

Bouwers has three ranked teammates behind him. Junior Will Lohr is seeded 10th, sophomore Beshanena Gutema 17th and senior Colin Greenwell is ranked 25th.

Marrero has been pleased with the development all his runners have made, but none other than Lohr.

“Will will turn some heads this year,” Marrero said. “Watching that growth aside from Jaysen has been the biggest confidence boost.”

North was the only team at state last year in any of the four classes to have all seven of its runners finish under the 17-minute mark.