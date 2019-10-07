McKenna Sims hopes her future is as bright as her past was as at South Sioux City High School as a standout athlete in basketball and track, and appreciates how her senior season transpired.
Sims had a stellar basketball career last season, scoring 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. She also made it to the state track and field meet in the spring as a qualifier in the Cardinals’ 4x100-meter relay team.
Sims also had a soccer career that included breaking school records for most goals in a season with nine and had a hat trick that also tied a school record.
Because of those accomplishments, Sims is the Journal’s Metro Female Athlete of the Year.
Sims is continuing her basketball career at Illinois State University, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I always think back to all the people that I met along the way and all the people that just were a big part of my life and helped me become the athlete I am today and all the relationships I built at South Sioux,” Sims said in a phone interview from Bloomington, Illinois. “I just always go back and look at that and I'm just very grateful for all that.”
Sims knew that she had to step up in order for the Cardinals’ basketball team to have success, and she is pleased looking back at South Sioux’s 19-7 season that ended one game short of making the NSAA Class B tournament.
“I feel like everyone played very good,” Sims said. I feel like everyone went up to the standard they're supposed to be at and everyone fills roles they're supposed to be at, and I had to take a leader role that last year and so did some other seniors.
“The only thing that really got me was not making it to state, but I mean that happened, but I feel like everything that I would expect happened because of the past years, there's high standards and everyone needs to be there,” Sims added.
Former Cardinals coach Molly Hornbeck saw the leadership build in Sims as the last couple seasons went on. Hornbeck noticed that Sims never took a play off and was always one who encouraged her teammates no matter the situation.
“She always led by example,” Hornbeck said. “That kind of work ethic and leadership from your best player raises the caliber of play for the rest of the team.”
Taking on the track
Sims hadn’t competed in track and field since eighth grader, and said she went back out for the sport to be around her closest friends as much as she could.
She also appreciated the challenge of seeing how much she could accomplish.
Sims had her eyes on two events: The long jump and the 4x1. She chose the latter, and with the help of Megan Hansen, Trista Harsma and Marybeth Rasmussen, the Cardinals made it to Omaha.
Their final run was 50.77 seconds, and it placed ninth while breaking a school record.
"They were disappointed but when I asked eighth place or school record, they said school record and that meant a lot for them,” South Sioux track coach Joe Krajicek said after the state meet. “For Marybeth, her last race is a school record and it's a great way to send her and McKenna out."
Krajicek had a hunch Sims, Hansen, Harsma and Rasmussen were capable of running at least 50.80 to break the school record coming into the state meet.
Sims enjoyed taking in a state track meet, which was her first.
“I've never been to state track before and all my other teammates went because they've made it the last couple of years and they're just telling me how cool it was,” Sims said. “And when I got there it was so cool just being in that environment and just watching all these great athletes race and do their events. It's something I won't forget.”
The future
Sims is excited to take those high expectations with her to Illinois State where Sims expects to get some playing time as a freshman on a Redbirds team that went 19-12 last season.
The Redbirds’ depth at guard is deep, led by senior TeTe Maggett, who earned first-team all-conference honors last year as the MVC’s fourth highest scorer.
Hornbeck believes Sims can do well at Illinois State.
“She does so many things well,” Hornbeck said. “She’s a phenomenal ball handler, and she’s got one of the quickest releases of a high school girls basketball player that I’ve seen. She’s also a great defender. The best thing I would say about her is that she’s got a complete game.”
There’s one thing that Sims has learned since arriving to Illinois State: There’s a big difference between college basketball and high school basketball, and the mistakes that are made in high school won’t cut it under Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie.
“Just how literally at this level everything matters,” Sims said. “Your foot placement in certain moves, I don't know, like everything you do matters. What move you do, like what you look at. Like it's crazy how just everything matters and it all adds up to just scoring one basket.”
The pace is also new to Sims, but she's enjoying it.
“It’s very fast and uptempo and there's no time to just jog,” she said. “You have to be sprinting the whole time. And I like it. It's very challenging and I like it and I just know it's only going to make me better, but it's very different and way faster than high school.”