METRO FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kenzie Foley lives out her dream of winning volleyball championship

“I really wanted that for my teammates and for myself, too,” Foley said. “I think being a senior, it really set in that this was going to be my last chance. In college, I’ll be playing for national championships. Even though high school championships are very hard to win, national championships are even that much harder.

“Going into my senior year and not having that in any sport, that fueled the fire,” Foley added. “I don’t have much time left.”

Foley felt the Warriors were the underdog heading into the state tournament, and for that matter, the entire season. SB-L lost eight seniors to the Class of 2019 graduation, and the Warriors were bringing up some young prospects to help fill those shoes.

Foley had heard what the expectations were, and she refused to accept them.

“We were expected not to be as good because we lost a lot of people who had a lot of kills,” Foley said. “We lost a couple back-row players. Coming back last year with just four returners, we were seen as an underdog until we started playing against some teams. We could see what we were capable of.”

The Warriors started the season very well. They won their first 16 matches. The first team to trip up the Warriors was West Des Moines Valley.