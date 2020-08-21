METRO FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kenzie Foley lives out her dream of winning volleyball championship

SERGEANT BLUFF — Kenzie Foley printed out a sheet of paper that she put up in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School gym to remind herself of a volleyball match last season.
That sheet of paper listed the stats that Foley had in the 2018 Class 4A state semifinal match, which the Warriors lost to Dubuque Wahlert in four sets.
That match fueled Foley to be better, and the following year, she did just that.
Foley was a key factor as an outside hitter for SB-L en route to winning the Class 4A state championship, and because of that, Foley received the 2020 Journal Metro Female Athlete of the Year.
Foley thought that the reason why she didn’t play as well as she wanted to in that Nov. 8, 2018, loss to the Golden Eagles is because she played nervous.
“That was a weird feeling to have,” Foley said. “It was kind of a sickness that stuck into you. Hitting zero percent in that game, I feel like I let everyone down.”
And, according to Foley, she rarely plays with apprehension. She did that night, however.
So, before the playoffs started, Warriors volleyball coach Renee Winkel asked each player to make a visual of something that would motivate them. Foley chose the stat sheet.
“I wasn’t going to let that happen again,” Foley said. “I wanted to do everything in my power to help get my team where we wanted to be at the end of the season.”
Foley didn’t play scared in the 2019 state tournament. In the three match wins against Glenwood, West Delaware and Western Dubuque, Foley collected 67 kills and 42 digs. In the championship match over the Bobcats, she had 20 kills in the three-set sweep.
On the season, Foley had 482 kills, third-most in Class 4A. She hit .306, the second highest percentage among Warriors hitters.
The state championship for Foley was the first state championship Foley had ever won.
Foley starting playing at a young age at the club level for Black Attack, based out of Sergeant Bluff. She and her fellow future Warriors traveled around the state in many tournaments, and that included the state tournament.
They finished really close, but never got to the top for a state title.
She had gotten close a couple years before. The Warriors were in the 2017 state championship match against the Golden Eagles.
SB-L had the No. 4 seed that year, and they beat Bishop Heelan and Cedar Rapids Xavier to get the chance to face Wahlert.
The Warriors, however, lost to Wahlert in a roller-coaster five-set loss.
Foley was determined not to let heartbreak set in for her senior season. She wanted the state title.
“I really wanted that for my teammates and for myself, too,” Foley said. “I think being a senior, it really set in that this was going to be my last chance. In college, I’ll be playing for national championships. Even though high school championships are very hard to win, national championships are even that much harder.
“Going into my senior year and not having that in any sport, that fueled the fire,” Foley added. “I don’t have much time left.”
Foley felt the Warriors were the underdog heading into the state tournament, and for that matter, the entire season. SB-L lost eight seniors to the Class of 2019 graduation, and the Warriors were bringing up some young prospects to help fill those shoes.
Foley had heard what the expectations were, and she refused to accept them.
“We were expected not to be as good because we lost a lot of people who had a lot of kills,” Foley said. “We lost a couple back-row players. Coming back last year with just four returners, we were seen as an underdog until we started playing against some teams. We could see what we were capable of.”
The Warriors started the season very well. They won their first 16 matches. The first team to trip up the Warriors was West Des Moines Valley.
In fact, there were only three teams to beat the Warriors last year. The other two were Carroll Kuemper and MOC-Floyd Valley. All three losses came during Saturday tournaments.
Foley was one of four seniors on the roster, but the roster also had eight sophomores. Some of those played big roles in the state championship run, and will be asked to do the same — if not more in 2020.
Foley liked basketball and softball, too
Basketball was Foley’s sport growing up.
Before she started high school, Foley thought the sport she was going to play in college was going to be basketball, not volleyball.
Things changed when she first met Winkel and knew that volleyball was the sport she was meant to play.
When Foley was a sophomore, she participated with the MVP Club volleyball squad. She saw several college coaches watching prospects, and that intrigued Foley.
So, she played a little harder, and caught the attention of some programs.
The program that caught Foley’s attention the most was St. Cloud State in St. Cloud, Minnesota. SCSU plays NCAA Division II, and the conference it plays in is the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
That didn’t mean she didn’t work hard on the basketball court or softball diamond.
In basketball, she finished third in Class 4A with 11.1 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the 4A All-State second team.
On the softball diamond, Foley was the Warriors’ ace. She led the MRAC with a 1.17 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 72 innings pitched. Opponents hit a league-low .181 against her. She was third in the MRAC with 64 strikeouts.
SB-L won the conference with a 12-2 record, and reached the regional final against Le Mars.
First days in St. Cloud
Foley settled into St. Cloud on Sunday, and even in her first week, pandemic included, she’s enjoying her time in Minnesota.
However, Foley and her new Huskies teammates won’t get to play any matches in the fall, as the NCAA voted earlier this month to move some fall sports seasons — which included volleyball — to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We can’t control what happens with the whole COVID-19 situation,” Foley said. “You have to focus forward. I think the coaches are going to do a really good job of getting us into the gym and getting us some touches so that we don’t completely go through the fall without getting us some handling.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!