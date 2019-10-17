Here's a look at the football games in the Metro area this week:
3A RPI No. 4 SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON (6-1, 3-0) at 3A RPI No. 26 DENISON-SCHLESWIG (4-3, 1-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Sergeant Bluff-Luton continues to roll after suffering a loss to start the season. The Warriors have won six straight games and are alone at the top of the District 1 standings, a game ahead of Spencer, who SB-L beat last week, and Storm Lake, who SB-L faces next week. The Warriors have scored at least 29 points in ever game and scored 35 points last week against a tough Spencer defense. Daniel Wright is third in 3A with 1,759 passing yards and has completed 69.8 percent of his passes. Defensively, the Warriors haven't allowed a team to score more than 18 points in any game in the past five weeks. Monarchs running back Terrance Weah is sixth in 3A with 807 yards rushing and is averaging 7.8 yards per carry. The Monarchs were shutout last week.
11A No. 5 DAKOTA VALLEY (4-3) at VERMILLION
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Dakota Valley needs to bounce back after a shocking loss to Lennox last week. It was the second straight loss for Dakota Valley and it is the only team the Panthers have faced that weren't receiving votes or ranked up until that point. But Lennox was receiving votes after picking up the win. However, Lennox was shutout in back-to-back weeks but still managed to score 32 points against Dakota Valley, the second-most points scored against the Panthers this season. Dakota Valley has only scored 21 points over the past two weeks. Vermillion is coming off a 49-14 win over Todd County but before that, the Tanagers scored only 19 points in a four-week stretch, including getting shutout against Yankton, and allowed at least 20 points in all three of those games.
3A RPI No. 46 BISHOP HEELAN (1-6, 0-3) at 3A RPI No. 16 STORM LAKE (5-3, 2-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Bishop Heelan is looking to play spoiler and end Storm Lake's playoff hopes. A fourth loss would certainly drop the Tornadoes out of the playoff hunt as they sit squarely at No. 16 in the RPI. Even though Heelan only has one win this season, the Crusaders have one of the best defenses in Northwest Iowa. Only one team, Sergeant-Bluff Luton, has scored more than 20 points against the Crusaders this season with 29. Defensive lineman Kobe Clayborne is third in 3A with 15 tackles for loss. However, the Crusaders have only scored more than 20 points in a game once and face a Storm Lake team that is coming off a shutout. Storm Lake is a game behind SB-L and needs a win to setup a district title game with the Warriors next week.
4A RPI No. 11 ANKENY (4-3, 2-1) at 4A RPI No. 38 NORTH (1-6, 0-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Since its win against West, North has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard. After three straight weeks of allowing at least 62 points, the Stars held Hoover to 46 points but still lost by 19 points. North did score 27 points as Brady Wavrunek rushed for 107 yards last week and has 794 yards on the season, the ninth-most in 4A. Dante Hansen had 160 yards receiving last week and is second in 4A with 724 yards receiving and leads 4A with nine touchdown receptions. Ankeny is 2-1 in the district and a win sets up a crucial game against East next week for a potential playoff spot. Ankeny has scored 105 points combined in the past two games and Ankeny has shutout its last two opponents. Ankeny hasn't allowed 30 points in any game this season with a season-high 28 points allowed against Cedar Falls.
MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDICTINE (6-1) at SOUTH SIOUX (1-6)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: South Sioux has struggled during its six-game losing streak and now faces the toughest team it has faced all season with a six-win Mount Michael Benedictine squad. Since scoring 56 points in a season-opening win, the Cardinals have only scored more than 20 points twice and have been held to 91 points over the past six weeks. South Sioux has been held to under 10 points three times in the past six weeks. South Sioux has allowed 43 or more points in each game over the past six weeks. Mount Michael has allowed the most points it has this season with 55 combined points. Mount Michael won one of those games. Mount Michael has two shutouts this season and have only scored fewer than 20 points in one game this fall. Mount Michael's only loss is to Omaha Roncalli.
4A RPI No. 40 WEST (0-7, 0-3) at 4A RBI No. 16 FORT DODGE (4-3, 0-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: West has faced a brutal schedule this season as the Wolverines opponents' have a 36-27 record this season. This week West faces a team that isn't ranked but Fort Dodge was in the rankings a couple of weeks ago before dropping their last three games, all to ranked teams. West has been shutout four times this season and three times in the past four weeks. In the last four weeks, West has allowed at least 57 points in each game and allowed 75 points last week. West's Riliegh Belt is eighth in 4A with 15 tackles for loss and teammate Estevan Quintana is fifth in 4A with 56 tackles. Fort Dodge has been held under 20 points once this season and has only allowed more than 25 points once this season, last week against Ankeny Centennial (56 points).