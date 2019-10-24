If East loses, they probably need some help to get into the playoffs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is looking to stay a top-four seed.
4A RPI No. 14 EAST (6-2) at 4A RPI No. 10 ANKENY (5-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: East is right on the playoff bubble at No. 14 with 16 teams getting into the playoffs. There shouldn't be any surprise district champions in 4A in the seven automatic bids, meaning nine teams are fighting for at-large bids. If East can be Ankeny, then the Black Raiders are in the playoffs. If the Black Raiders lose, they probably need some help to get into the playoffs. A couple of games to watch for East is Fort Dodge against Marshalltown with a Fort Dodge win probably being key and Waukee against Johnston with a Waukee win being key. Johnston is No. 17 in the RPI and Marshalltown is No. 18. Ankeny's three losses are to three top-four teams - Ankeny Centennial by three points, Cedar Falls by one points and Dowling by 10 points. Ankeny has scored 195 combined points the last three weeks.
3A RPI No. 21 STORM LAKE (5-3) at 3A RPI No. 4 SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON (7-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Sergeant Bluff-Luton is safe after locking up the district title last week. The Warriors also have a decent lead over Norwalk for a top-four spot, giving the Warriors two home games in the playoffs. However, Storm Lake is fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive, which are on life-support. Storm Lake is No. 21 in the RPI and there might be too much of a gap in between the 16 spots and Storm Lake even if the Tornadoes find a way to knock off SB-L. The Tornadoes would need some help even with a win. Storm Lake would've been in a better position if the Tornadoes didn't blow a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter last week. Daniel Wright has passed for 2,006 yards for SB-L and Deric Fitzgerald had 708 receiving yards.
3A RPI No. 32 SPENCER (4-4) at 3A RPI No. 41 BISHOP HEELAN (2-6)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: There are no playoff implications for either team. The Crusaders were basically eliminated a few weeks ago and Spencer's loss last week ended the Tigers hopes. However, there is some pride on the line for the Crusaders. Last week the Crusaders came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Storm Lake to give them two wins this season. Heelan is assured its first losing season since 1986 when the Crusaders went 3-6. Heelan is trying to equal the three-win mark from 1986 because a loss means Heelan would have its first two-win season since 1972 (2-6). Last week Heelan scored 33 points. It was only the second time this season the Crusaders scored more than 20 points in a game. Spencer's last losing season wasn't as long ago - in 2016 when the Tigers went 4-5.
SCHUYLER (0-8) at SOUTH SIOUX (1-7)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: After not winning a game in 2018 and 2017, the Cardinals are in a position to win two games this season. The last time the Cardinals did that was in 2016. While South Sioux has struggled since a week one victory, the Cardinals face a team that hasn't won yet. Schuyler hasn't score more than 15 points in any game this season and had scored only 13 points combined in the last five weeks. Plus they hav egive up at least 48 points in the last five games. South Sioux's offense has only scored 13 points combined the last two weeks but the Cardinals have scored 21 or more points in four games. But the Cardinals have only allowed less than 30 points once this season.
4A RPI No. 4 DOWLING (7-1) at 4A RPI No. 38 NORTH (1-7)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: North was eliminated from the playoffs long ago and Dowling is firmly in the playoffs plus Dowling should be firmly entrenched as a top-four seed even though they are right on the fourth spot since there is a gap between Dowling and Cedar Rapids Kennedy. North's defense has been in a tailspin the past few weeks. The Stars gave up 42 points in the first quarter to Ankeny last week and went on to lose 90-7. The Stars have allowed at least 46 points in the last five games and 62 or more points in four of those five games. North has only scored more than 20 points twice t his season. After struggling to begin the season, Dowling's offense has hit its stride. Dowling has scored at least 24 points in its last five games and has scored 169 points combined the last three weeks.