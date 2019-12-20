METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan's Ella Skinner scores 1,000th point in win

COUNCIL BLUFFS - Ella Skinner scored 28 points and topped the 1,000 mark for her career as she led Bishop Heelan to a 50-29 Missouri River Conference girls basketball win over Council Bluffs Jefferson Friday.

Skinner was the only player to score in double digits for either team as the Crusaders wrapped up the 2019 portion of their schedule with a 4-2 overall record and 4-1 MRAC mark. Heelan led 23-20 at the half and pulled away steadily after the break.

DAKOTA VALLEY 60, CANTON 24: Dakota Valley had a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter quarter and didn't allow more than eight points in any quarter as the Panthers won 60-24 on Friday.

It's the first win of the season for Dakota Valley.

Dakota Valley was led by Rylee Rosenquist with 19 points and she lead the team with five rebounds. Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja VanDenHul each scored 13 points for the Panthers. Grace Bass had four steals.

Dakota Valley went 24-of-35 from the free throw line.

CB LINCOLN 56, WEST 35: Kayla Schleifman had 14 points and Lucy Turner 13 to lead the Lynx to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win over the Wolverines in Council Bluffs Friday

Jillian Shanks also had 12 points for CBAL, now 6-2. Hope Wagner had 11 points to lead West, which lost for the third straight time to fall to 3-4 this season.

