METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: East, Bishop Heelan to look different this season

SIOUX CITY — East High School girls basketball coach Brian Drent has been planning for this season for a couple years.
The way the Black Raiders played last year — which was a more guard-oriented set style of offense despite having 6-foot-2 Nya Diew — was to get them ready to play smaller, quicker and more aggressive for the 2020-21 season.
Drent wanted East to embrace playing around the 3-point line and playing a five-out spread. Of course, when Diew was open down on the block or in the paint, her Black Raiders teammates fed her the ball.
Diew enjoyed playing that style and she succeeded by leading East with 16.5 points per game. Diew, however, isn’t there anymore. She’s at Butler.
Kennedy McCloy and Katlynn Tucker were also among the departing seniors on last year’s 16-8 team.
“We made that conscious decision, and that was really for the long-term,” Drent said. “We looked at our program and we looked at what we needed to do to compete at the highest level. Yes, some of that is gone, but there’s a good chunk of it back and we’re doing it faster than we thought we would. How do you fill Nya, Katlynn and Kennedy’s roles? We do it with a bunch of people.”
The Black Raiders competed at the highest level last year, qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament and clinched the No. 8 seed. East upset Dowling Catholic in the regional final, then lost in a lopsided game to eventual runner-up Waukee.
Drent believes that if the Black Raiders are playing more around the perimeter, it’ll simplify the game more for a team that doesn’t have any seniors this year.
East’s top three returning scorers are all juniors. Kayla Benson was East’s No. 4 leading scorer last season, averaging 5.6 points per game.
Taylor Drent was fifth (4.1 ppg) and Megan Callahan sixth (4.0).
These girls know what Brian Drent and the East assistants expect: Play at a fast pace and shoot the ball well.
“These girls know that if they can make shots, they have a good chance of playing,” Brian Drent said. “It’s really narrowed our focus. It clarifies things for us. I’ve reached out to our youth coaches to let them know what we’re doing with our program and the direction we’re going and how we can layer some stuff.”
Brian Drent admitted that if he was coaching against the Black Raiders, he would slow the pace down and force East to play possession-by-possession basketball.
Brian Drent has been pleased with how the younger girls have retained the information from last year, and how the Black Raiders didn’t really need to press the reset button when practice began last week.
The Black Raiders are ahead of schedule from the perspective of putting in the offensive plays.
The roles inside those familiar offensive plays will change for East, though. The Black Raiders will play deeper off the bench, and some of those players got valuable playing time in the 76-36 state quarterfinal loss to Waukee.
Brian Drent pointed out five then-sophomores who played in that game: Benson, Taylor Drent, Callahan, Kyley Vondrak and Kaia Downs.
“That time for those now-five juniors, that was really good for us,” Drent said. “They held their own very, very well. It’s looking at those five kids. There’s some athletic pedigree where they’re having success in other sports. That tells me you’re willing to be competitive and willing to (be competitive) in other sports.”
That athleticism will have to be carried over to the defensive side of the floor. Brian Drent complimented 5-11 Addie Harris as being a really good shot blocker.
The Black Raiders coach also believed that having that quickness may allow East to apply traps more in full-court and half-court sets.
“Not having Nya in the middle as a threat changes everything,” Brian Drent said. “We were in a 2-3 zone last year. I’m not saying we’re playing 2-3 this year, but it’ll be a different deal. We’ll see how that transitions. I think we can play more in a three-quarter court. We want to play free. On the backside of traps, I think we’ll have better athletes who can steal passes.”
Bishop Heelan
The Crusaders have already played a game, and they didn’t cower against good competition on Friday night.
Heelan, the Class 3A defending champions and ranked 13th in the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union preseason poll, lost in its season opener against No. 7 Unity Christian 52-42. The game was tied at 20-20 at the half and the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders have a new coach this season, as Jay Wright takes over for Darron Koolstra.
Wright met with each Crusaders player during open gyms before the season started and there was one collective message: Keep the culture intact.
Sure, all five starters are gone. Yes, the Crusaders are going to have to find different ways to score and defend to collect some wins. Of course, Heelan’s new players didn’t play a whole lot last year and have to fill some new roles.
The culture, according to Wright, still needs to stay the same.
“The way that everybody was involved, the way the bench was engaged, how enthusiastic everyone was, the teamwork, the comradery,” Wright said. “The coaches change and the players’ roles have changed, but they understand how to be a team and work together from those previous years. Understanding that culture is really important.”
Wright was quick to point out that every team is different. Well, this team is very different than the one a year ago.
When the Crusaders beat North Polk in the March 6 championship game in Des Moines, Koolstra played six underclassmen off the bench, but just one of them scored.
Kenley Meis scored seven points in the title game, but Lauryn Peck also took a shot in that game.
Meis led all returning scorers with 83 points and 20 assists throughout the season, but Wright is eager about several other players who he hopes can make a difference.
Meis has a whole new role, and she’ll have to handle the ball more.
“She’s the one kid who has the best returning stats,” Wright said. “How does she make that transition? She can play on both ends.”
Peck, meanwhile, scored nine points in the loss to Unity on Friday, including two 3s in the second half.
“We don’t go to the state tournament last year without Lauryn Peck hitting some key shots,” Wright said. “Her shooting is going to be big. She can get going and hit a lot of shots.”
Brooklyn Stanley led Heelan in scoring against the Knights with 10 points in her first career varsity game as a freshman.
The Crusaders also have two seniors: Kyla Michalak and Lea Peterson. Wright expects those two to play key minutes.
“I think we have length and I think we have athleticism,” Wright said. “We may not be tall, but we’re not super short, either. That can present some problems. A lot of middle-sized kids who are quick is better than having one short kid and one big kid. We’ll use our quickness and speed against size.”
Dakota Valley
Just like the Panthers boys have a good 1-2 combination between Paul Bruns and Issac Bruns, the Panthers ladies also have a good sister duo with Rylee Rosenquist and Rachel Rosenquist.
Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers in scoring in 18.7 ppg as a sophomore, while Rachel Rosenquist averaged 10.4 ppg.
“We need to find more scoring so it’s one all on one or two kids,” DV coach Tammy Lilly said. “I think we’ll have that this year.”
Lilly expects junior Grace Bass and sophomore Jorja Van Den Hul to be a more consistent scorer.
Brooke Carlson also returns as a post player, and she played in 18 games last year after suffering an ACL tear. She scored 4.2 ppg.
The Panthers went 13-9 last season, and they finished third in the Dakota XII with a 7-3 conference record. At one stretch, DV won six of seven games that spanned from late January to early February.
“Everybody’s role needs to be more clean, and we need to cut down on turnovers,” Lilly said. “We need to make sure everyone is contributing in a positive way.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The Warriors went 13-9 last season, but SB-L will have to replace two of its top four scorers.
SB-L lost Kenzie Foley and Chloe Black due to graduation. Emma Salker and Maddie Hinkel return as juniors.
Salker was the Warriors’ No. 2 scorer on last year’s team with 10.9 points per game.
SB-L reeled off a seven-game winning streak last year, and that streak began by beating Class 4A No. 9 preseason-ranked Denison-Schleswig and the Warriors almost beat East in the second meeting of the season.
Current sophomore Payton Hardy led the Warriors in their regional quarterfinal loss to Le Mars with 16 points.
The Warriors will aim to be a better free throw shooting team, as they made 56 percent last season.
South Sioux City
Steve Selk’s first season saw South Sioux go 12-11, and Tiffany Tinker led the Cardinals in scoring. Tinker led the Cardinals with 14.7 ppg, but she graduated.
Kyra Fischer, now a 5-10 senior, scored 14.0 ppg along with having 4.0 assists per game.
The Cardinals averaged 55.6 ppg and shot 40 percent inside the 3-point line.
West
The Wolverines put a 13-10 record in the books last season, and hope to have another successful campaign.
West won five of its last six games before losing by four points in a regional semifinal to Ames on the road.
Two of those five wins came against North.
The Wolverines do return their leading scorer, as Nia Moore scored 9.2 ppg. Gabby Wagner also scored 7.5 ppg.
Wagner and Lily Juhnke both had 10 points in the finale against the Little Cyclones.
North
The Stars hope to have a better season this year, as they went 2-20 last time around.
Both wins came early in the season. North opened the season with a victory against Storm Lake, then beat Omaha Bryan on Jan. 7, which was its second game after holiday break.
North then lost its last 14 games.
North scored 39.5 ppg as a team.
The Stars do return their top two scorers: junior Madison Craighead (7.9 ppg) and junior Adriel Simien (7.0 ppg).
