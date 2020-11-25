METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: East, Bishop Heelan to look different this season

Sure, all five starters are gone. Yes, the Crusaders are going to have to find different ways to score and defend to collect some wins. Of course, Heelan’s new players didn’t play a whole lot last year and have to fill some new roles.

The culture, according to Wright, still needs to stay the same.

“The way that everybody was involved, the way the bench was engaged, how enthusiastic everyone was, the teamwork, the comradery,” Wright said. “The coaches change and the players’ roles have changed, but they understand how to be a team and work together from those previous years. Understanding that culture is really important.”

Wright was quick to point out that every team is different. Well, this team is very different than the one a year ago.

When the Crusaders beat North Polk in the March 6 championship game in Des Moines, Koolstra played six underclassmen off the bench, but just one of them scored.

Kenley Meis scored seven points in the title game, but Lauryn Peck also took a shot in that game.

Meis led all returning scorers with 83 points and 20 assists throughout the season, but Wright is eager about several other players who he hopes can make a difference.