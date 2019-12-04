METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: In Class 3A, Heelan opens as No. 1

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball coach Darron Kooistra wasn’t afraid to talk about the preseason Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union rankings when it came out on Nov. 22.

He knew that the Crusaders were going to be ranked high in the Class 3A rankings given they had come off a season that ended in the 4A semifinals to North Scott, which eventually won the title.

The Crusaders are ranked No. 1 in the 3A rankings, and Kooistra explained to his team that they should be happy with being voted the top team in Class 3A.

“We almost had to expect it,” Kooistra said. “We have to embrace that the target is on our back and our girls know that. We’ll take it one day at a time and play one game at a time.”

Kooistra told the Crusaders that if they were ranked lower than third to start the year, they should be disappointed.

The Crusaders return to Class 3A play, but their schedule won’t look like it until February. Heelan opened its season Tuesday with a 60-58 loss to Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central, and most of its opponents in the MRAC are in Class 4A or 5A.