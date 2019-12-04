METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: In Class 3A, Heelan opens as No. 1

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball coach Darron Kooistra wasn’t afraid to talk about the preseason Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union rankings when it came out on Nov. 22.
He knew that the Crusaders were going to be ranked high in the Class 3A rankings given they had come off a season that ended in the 4A semifinals to North Scott, which eventually won the title.
The Crusaders are ranked No. 1 in the 3A rankings, and Kooistra explained to his team that they should be happy with being voted the top team in Class 3A.
“We almost had to expect it,” Kooistra said. “We have to embrace that the target is on our back and our girls know that. We’ll take it one day at a time and play one game at a time.”
Kooistra told the Crusaders that if they were ranked lower than third to start the year, they should be disappointed.
The Crusaders return to Class 3A play, but their schedule won’t look like it until February. Heelan opened its season Tuesday with a 60-58 loss to Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central, and most of its opponents in the MRAC are in Class 4A or 5A.
In non-conference play, Heelan plays South Sioux City on Jan. 7 and Class 4A No. 13 Mason City on Jan. 11, Class 3A No. 10 Unity Christian on Jan. 21.
“We’ll have our work cut out for us,” Kooistra said.
The Crusaders return both of their all-state honorees — Ella Skinner and Katelyn Stanley — from last season.
Skinner received first-team recognition after scoring 437 points last season, fourth-most among Class 4A scorers.
The 6-foot senior is looking to be more of a presence on the outside. Over the summer, Skinner worked on making opportunities with her face to the basket and Kooistra hopes that will allow the other Crusaders to have chances to score.
“They have to guard everybody this year,” Kooistra said. “It’ll put pressure on defenses.”
Stanley, meanwhile, is being looked at as more of a scorer. She led the Crusaders with 97 assists, and averaged 10.7 points per game.
Kooistra wants Stanley, a 5-10 senior, to put up more shots.
“She handled the ball well, and our leader on the floor in that aspect,” Kooistra said. “We’ve been telling her to score more and more since her freshman year. She’s been an unselfish player and our best distributor.”
Amber Aesoph and Katie Cooke will again set the tone defensively. Cooke drew five charges in the semifinal loss to the Lancers earlier this calendar year in Des Moines.
Dakota Valley
Rylee Rosenquist and Rachel Rosenquist are the Panthers’ top two returning scorers from last year’s 7-13 team.
Rylee Rosenquist led the team with 12.3 ppg and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Rachel Rosenquist scored 7.7 ppg and also had 48 blocks defensively.
DV coach Tammy Lilly pegged Jorja VanDenHul as a key newcomer.
East
The Black Raiders opened up the season with an 85-47 win on Tuesday against Spencer, and they hope that’s a good omen for things to come.
Nyamier Diew and Katlynn Tucker were the two leading scorers last season, and that proved true on Tuesday.
Tucker led the Black Raiders with 24 points, and Diew scored 14.
East went 14-9 (8-4 in MRAC play) in 2018-19, and it went on a five-game winning streak toward the end of last season.
North
The Stars have already done something this season they didn’t last season: Win.
North broke a 35-game losing streak in a 70-59 victory over Storm Lake on Tuesday.
The Stars lost last year’s leading scorer, Hailee Enoch (240 points) to graduation. So, the Stars’ leading scorer who is returning is senior Kenidi Valladolid (5.7 ppg).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The Warriors return second-team all-stater Kenzie Foley, who led SB-L with 18.2 points per game.
Foley is off to a good start, as she scored 14 points in the Warriors’ season-opening loss last Monday to Lewis Central.
Maddie Hinkel will look to be the team’s leading rebounder, and the Warriors sophomore had 12 in the season opener.
SB-L finished 11-11 last season.
South Sioux City
The Cardinals will have a new coach at the helm, as Steve Selk takes over the program that went 16-6 last season.
Kyra Fischer scored 11 ppg last year, and is the leading returning scorer. She made nearly 40 percent of her shots from 3-point territory.
Hannah Strom also returns, and she averaged 8.0 ppg last year.
Selk said that because he was a late hire, he and the girls are playing catch up.
West
Wolverines coach Betsy Boetger has told senior Sydney Edwards for a few years that she has potential, and Edwards made a strong start to her season last week in a 20-point win over Cherokee.
Edwards, listed as a 5-11 shooting guard, scored 25 in the Wolverines’ win.
“She does things that we know she can and she can be that good if she believes in herself,” Boetger said. “She played more and more, and the more and more she played, the better she gets and she gets more comfortable.”
Edwards isn’t the only tall girl on the team.
West seniors Andrea Vazquez and Ashleigh Fitzgerald are listed at 5-11, and senior Hope Wagner is 5-10.