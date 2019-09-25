NORTH SIOUX CITY — Nate Rice didn’t reach the ultimate goal he wanted last year at Dakota Valley High School, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t appreciate the accomplishments he made over his senior athletic season.
Rice wanted to win a football championship — and the Panthers got close — but that’s the only regret the current Northwestern College freshman has following a very successful career with the Panthers.
Rice is this year’s Journal Metro Male Athlete of the Year, joining Joe Anderson of George-Little Rock when he received Siouxland Male AoY.
From a football standpoint, Rice and the Panthers got close.
In 2017, the Panthers got to the Class B state championship game against Madison at the DakotaDome, but Madison came out on top.
Rice knew he wanted to take on a bigger leadership role going into his senior year.
“I kind of learned more that I was going to have to be sort of the big dog of the team because I was going into that quarterback role that I was going to have to get my team hyped up,” Rice said. “I was going to have to make sure that everyone's going to lifting and everyone's going to practices.
“I would say what I remember the most about it was being with my brothers every single day with practicing or in games,” Rice said. “I would say just being with my second family and having a blast together.”
Dakota Valley football coach Jeff VanDenHul noticed Rice stepping up in leadership last year, too.
“He was one of those kids everyone looked up to,” VanDenHul said. “He was also a really nice kid and showed them to do things the right way. This senior group learned a lot from (last year’s) senior group, and Nate was a big part of that."
The Panthers returned to the state football tournament in 2018, but the Panthers fell short again and got third place as a result.
The current Red Raiders freshman played both sides of the ball. Offensively, he was the Panthers’ quarterback, and he served as a safety on defense.
In his last two seasons, Rice rushed for 2,769 yards and had 36 touchdowns. Most times, according to Van Den Hul, Rice would make a play out of nothing.
“I hope I see someone like him again,” VanDenHul said. “You’ll never see the same kid twice. Nate was a natural, gifted runner.”
An unselfish shooter
Panthers boys basketball coach Jason Kleis wished Rice would have been more selfish with the basketball.
That’s just the type of person Rice is, so Kleis was willing to accept Rice’s ability to share the basketball.
“(Scoring) wasn’t that important to him,” Kleis said. “He wanted to make plays for other people. He was just as happy setting other people up and played defense. That’s the definition of Nate Rice.
Rice was DV’s consummate No. 2 man size-wise. He’s 5-foot-11, and with his aforementioned speed, Rice could create opportunities for himself likewise on the football field.
Rice knew he had teammates who could score, too.
“I liked to get my whole team involved and not just focus more on myself,” Rice said. “To me, it was really fun to sort of share the ball because I felt like we had good players throughout our whole roster and I felt like being unselfish sort of gets the whole team together and I guess it just makes everything flow together.”
On the season, Rice scored 9.2 points per game, brought down 3.5 rebounds per game and averaged four assists.
Rice’s game high in points was 17, which was on Feb. 19 against Lennox.
Rice also knew he could hold his teammates accountable, and that’s one non-skill attribute which Kleis appreciated.
Rice was never afraid to call a teammate out, and according to Kleis, Rice was more vocal than any other kid he coached.
“He always made sure they were doing things the right way,” Kleis said. “His teammates respected him for it.”
There was one other aspect of Rice that stood out, too.
When the Panthers were on the move in transition and Rice led the pack, there were times that they’d go to the rim, but more times than not, Rice stopped from about 10 to 15 feet out, put up a shot and it went in.
Kleis claims that no other player he’s coached during his tenure has had a better pull-up jumpshot transition than Rice.
“He had the green light all the time in transition,” Kleis said. “He could pull up on a dime 10 feet out at full speed, and get into his shot. It was beautiful. It was a very artful pull-up jumper.”
Trouble with the changeup, curve
Over the last three seasons, Rice has relied on one pitch to reap his success: The fastball.
Rice has been able to locate his fastball, which has reached the mid-80s as of this spring, and when he did find his spot, that’s all he thought he needed.
The current Red Raiders freshman realized, however, he needed more than a heater to retire opposing hitters at the collegiate level.
So, Panthers coach Rob Augustine and Rice went to work before the spring season started to get a changeup and curveball added to his arsenal.
The idea worked.
First, Rice worked on his changeup. Rice thought that pitch would best accompany the fastball, so that’s why the changeup came before the breaking ball.
It took some time for Rice to get the changeup down, and it took several repetitions until Rice felt comfortable with that pitch. One drill that Rice did to get the changeup down was playing catch with a softball.
“At the beginning, I was working on a circle change, and as I got more reps with the curveball, it was starting to feel more natural to me,” Rice said. “So I would say later on, it went from the change up to the curveball and I just felt like because of reps and stuff like that, I can more rely on my curveball then my changeup.”
Rice hopes getting those two pitches down effectively will help him see some mound time at Northwestern this fall and spring.
“I guess at this point I'm just hoping and I'm fighting for playing time and I guess I would just like to see the field at some point and then just be striving to be a starting pitcher,” Rice said. “That would be awesome. The game doesn't really change a whole lot, but I'd be comfortable doing that. But even if I didn't start, I'm still ready at all times and I guess no matter what, I'll always be somewhat prepared for when my name gets called.”