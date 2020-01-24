METRO PREP BASKETBALL: Danny Callahan's 23 points leads Sioux City East past C.B. Thomas Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Danny Callahan scored a season-high 23 points to lead the Sioux City East 74-40 to a win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Missouri River Conference boys basketball action played in Council Bluffs Friday.

Jaleque Dunson also had 16 points, Sayvion Armstong 14 and Aden Gomez for East, 9-2 overall and 7-1 MRAC.

Amer Ibar had 16 points to pace the Yellow Jackets (2-9).

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 62, WEST 50: Daniel Wright scored 22 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win over the Wolverines in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played in Sergeant Bluff Friday.

Jake Lehman also had 17 points and seven points for SB-L (6-7 overall and 6-3 MRAC). The Warriors led 33-22 at the half.

West (5-7 overall and 4-4 MRAC) got 12 points from Chase Smith and 11 from Marcus McCray.

GIRLS

EAST 49, CB JEFFERSON 41: Katlynn Tucker scored 16 points and Nyamer 13 to lead the Black Raiders to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win in Council Bluffs Friday.