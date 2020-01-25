METRO PREP BASKETBALL: West beats winless Des Moines East

OMAHA WESTSIDE 73, EAST 56: Nebraska's seventh ranked Class A boys basketball team got 21 points from Reggie Thomas and went on to down the Black Raiders in a game played at D.J. Sokol Arena on the Creighton University Campus in Omaha Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska-Omaha basketball signee Jadin Booth also had 13 points to lead the Warriors, who bounced back from a 68-60 loss to No. 2 Millard North Friday. Westside (9-4) led 37-24 at the half.

East, which registered a Missouri River Conference win over Council Bluff Jefferson on the other side of the Iowa border on Friday, got 14 points from Danny Callahan and 13 from Jaleque Dunson. Sayvion Armstong also chipped in 10 points for the Black Raiders, who dipped to 9-3.

WEST 83, DES MOINES EAST 52: The Wolverines had five players score in double figures and knocked off Des Moines East in a non-conference boys basketball game played at West High Saturday.

Keenan Hegna scored a season-high 16 points to pace West while freshman Keavian Hayes had 14 points. Chase Smith also chipped in with 13 points while Marcus McCray had 12 and Kyrel Hanks 10. The Wolverines led 59-33 at the half and improved to 6-7 entering a match up with Sioux City East Tuesday.