COUNCIL BLUFFS - Sioux City Metro got two individual wins apiece from Hope Cvrk, Skylar Dean and Brecken Baller and went on to defeat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 133-35 to win the Missouri River Conference swim meet at the Abraham Lincoln pool Thursday.
Cvrk took the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley events and also was a member in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Dean was the winner in the 200 and 400 freestyle events and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay.
Baller edged teammate Lily Wright by half a second to win the 50 freestyle and won the 100 freestyle. Baller also was a member of the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.