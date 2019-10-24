{{featured_button_text}}
COUNCIL BLUFFS - Sioux City Metro got two individual wins apiece from Hope Cvrk, Skylar Dean and Brecken Baller and went on to defeat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 133-35 to win the Missouri River Conference swim meet at the Abraham Lincoln pool Thursday.

Cvrk took the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley events and also was a member in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Dean was the winner in the 200 and 400 freestyle events and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay.

Baller edged teammate Lily Wright by half a second to win the 50 freestyle and won the 100 freestyle. Baller also was a member of the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

