METRO TRACK AND FIELD: East's Lineya Wells gets coveted MRAC team championship as a senior

SIOUX CITY — Lineya Wells knew she wanted one thing before the track and field season began: Win the Missouri River Conference track and field meet.

The East High School girls track team did just that on Thursday, winning the conference meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium with 127 team points.

Wells, one of the Black Raiders’ seniors, was the second-leading scorer with 24.5 points.

Wells had been telling her teammates throughout the season they were capable of winning the team title.

“I think it was really important,” Wells said. “We lost a lot of really good seniors, so this year, building the idea for all the younger girls that this is actually important for our team. I think they came in with the idea that they wanted to win.

“I want them to want to be great,” Wells said. “I know that they can do just as well as I can if they work hard and do what they’ve been doing.”

The Black Raiders won the 2019 meet at Sergeant Bluff with 171 points. Most of the girls on that team weren’t there Thursday to help the Black Raiders.

Wells took it upon herself to teach the younger girls the program’s history and that they could write a little part of their own history.