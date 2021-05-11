METRO TRACK AND FIELD: East's Lineya Wells gets coveted MRAC team championship as a senior

SIOUX CITY — Lineya Wells knew she wanted one thing before the track and field season began: Win the Missouri River Conference track and field meet.
The East High School girls track team did just that on Thursday, winning the conference meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium with 127 team points.
Wells, one of the Black Raiders’ seniors, was the second-leading scorer with 24.5 points.
Wells had been telling her teammates throughout the season they were capable of winning the team title.
“I think it was really important,” Wells said. “We lost a lot of really good seniors, so this year, building the idea for all the younger girls that this is actually important for our team. I think they came in with the idea that they wanted to win.
“I want them to want to be great,” Wells said. “I know that they can do just as well as I can if they work hard and do what they’ve been doing.”
The Black Raiders won the 2019 meet at Sergeant Bluff with 171 points. Most of the girls on that team weren’t there Thursday to help the Black Raiders.
Wells took it upon herself to teach the younger girls the program’s history and that they could write a little part of their own history.
“I feel like around the state, our school is one of the smaller (Class) 4A schools so we don’t really get the appreciation that we should for how hard we work,” Wells said. “It was nice to get that appreciation, especially for the girls since we’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries.”
Wells helped out the Black Raiders on the oval by winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.02 seconds.
Wells has entered a faster time than that this season at 25.67. That’s good for ninth best in the entire state, and going into Thursday’s state-qualifying meet at Council Bluffs Lincoln, the Black Raiders senior has the No. 2 seed behind West junior Holly Duax.
The top-2 in each race Thursday in all four classes qualify in the state, then the eight fastest times/throws in each event are wild cards for the state meet next week in Des Moines.
Then, Wells was the No. 2 runner on the 4x100-meter relay team that won the conference title with a time of 51.21 seconds.
“The 200, I think is my best race individually, but I love how we’re running the 4x100,” Wells said. “Our 4x1 is doing exceptional this year.”
Brylee Hempey, Trinity Wagner and Alyssa Erick were the other three runners in that race.
Wagner has been one of those girls who have stepped up and reminded her underclassmen teammates how good they are individually and as a team.
“This is something that they can build on,” East co-coach Rick Clarahan said. “We need to keep that momentum and build that tradition.
Wells has performed well on the oval, but she’s also liked what she’s done in the long jump pit.
Wells didn’t jump at all during her freshman and sophomore seasons until she competed in the long jump during the 2019 state-qualifying meet in Council Bluffs.
She just went in the meet and did the best she could, but there was something there that sparked her interest. She wanted to come back and try long jump again during the 2020 season.
“I’ve always been a jumping person, so I wasn’t as nervous,” Wells said.
Wells was eager to work with jumps coach Joe Glass, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas, obviously.
The pandemic canceled the entire 2020 season, so Wells had to wait a year to work with coaches and teammates.
Wells went feet first and started working with Glass when she was permitted to at season’s beginning.
Wells qualified for the Drake Relays back in April, and she was eager to jump among the best in the state.
When Wells got to Drake Stadium to jump on April 22, she didn’t know many of her competitors. She said that it’s easier to compete in the long jump if she knows fellow girls around her.
That wasn’t the case at Drake, so she made new friends pretty fast by walking down to the pit.
“That made jumping that much more normal for me,” Wells said.
Wells placed sixth at the Drake Relays with a jump of 17 feet, 3 1/2 inches, which came on her first jump. She was the second-highest Class 4A jumper that day, as Ankeny’s Shelby Ronig was fifth.
Wells goes into Thursday’s state qualifier as the No. 1 jumper in the meet. Her longest leap this season is 17-11 1/2 , ahead of Duax’s season-best of 17-6 1/2.
Wells won at Olsen last Thursday, with a jump of 16-8 1/4.
“I’m glad that I’m long jumping,” Wells said. “It’s my favorite event now. I think it’s the satisfaction of when you’re in the air and you know you have a good jump.”