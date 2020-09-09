METRO VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Dakota Valley talented once again

Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Dakota Valley both made as deep of runs as volleyball teams can as each program played for a state title last season.
SB-L went on to win its first-ever title and while the Warriors graduated a talented senior class, they still have a lot of potential with its young squad.
Dakota Valley lost to Sioux Falls Christian in the Class A state title match last season and once again, those are the top-two teams in the A rankings this season with the Panthers at No. 2.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
It would've been easy to look past the Warriors, even after coming off a Class 4A state title run last season, mainly because of who SB-L lost.
Gone is Kenzie Foley, who was the 4A state tournament team captain. She is now at St. Cloud State after putting down 482 kills on a .306 hitting percentage. Foley also was second on the team with 297 digs.
It wasn't just Foley, either. Middle hitter Elle Sneller graduated after finishing with 292 kills on a .373 hitting percentage. She led the team with 102 total blocks. Right side hitter Regina Rogers was third on the team with 186 kills on a .282 hitting percentage and she had 96 total blocks. Allyson Hertz had 32 aces and 144 digs.
While those are plenty of key names, the Warriors still have plenty back from last season's state title run.
It's a team that coach Renee Winkel thinks has a lot of potential.
"We lost an amazing senior class and their legacy left it's mark here but you look at what we have returning, the potential is there," Winkel said. "We don't have a Kenzie Foley standout player but what we do have and what we have seen so far, we return our setters, our defense and a lot of players that had a lot of experience at state. They are hungry for it."
The Warriors aren't being overlooked by the IGHSAU, either. SB-L was ranked in the top-5 in 4A to start the season and the Warriors are currently ranked No. 5 in 4A.
SB-L is 5-1 on the season with the only defeat coming against MOC-Floyd Valley, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A and a team that is usually seen at the state tournament.
While there may not be a standout like Foley, the team does return a talented middle hitter with junior Emma Salker, who finished 185 kills last season on a .257 hitting percentage to go along with 76 blocks. She led the Warriors last season with 61 aces.
In the offseason, Salker played with MVP United, which made a trip to the national tournament.
Through five matches, Salker already has 32 kills on a .377 hitting percentage.
"She can be really good," Winkel said. "Emma definitely has to have the ball in her hands. She's played the last two years along with standout athletes. She has the experience and vision and maturity level to handle it. We are looking for a really good year out of her."
Winkel also mentioned 5'11 middle Payton hardy will see time this season and she has nine kills so far.
Even after losing the top-three attackers from last season, the Warriors offense has been well-balanced again this season, hitting .265 as a team. After Salker, juniors Makayla Grote and Maddie Hinkel each had 22 kills, junior Addy Mosier had 16 kills and junior middle hitter Isabelle Lenz had 15 kills.
"They can all have a great match, a great day of practice and we are working on that consistency," Winkel said. "We have five juniors that have the potential."
Hinkel is also part of the 6-2 offense the Warriors ran successfully last season. Hinkel had 467 assists last season and has a team-high 63 so far. Junior Madison Wilcoxon had a team-high 637 assists last season and has 37 currently.
Senior libero Mia Gamet returns after getting 334 digs. She has verbally committed to Dordt and leads the team with 27 digs so far.
Junior defensive specialist Alivia Wolf returns after getting 204 digs last season and has 22 so far. Junior defensive specialist Addie Brown joins the back row this season and has 15 digs so far.
"It's getting one more year of confidence, especially with Alivia coming off her sophomore year and a state title and Mia was a huge factor in that," Winkel said. "Addie has stepped up and they have been solid. They understand the game and what it is going to take. Serving and passing always doesn't seem like the most important but the state title last year showed it is.
"In a world where the hitters get the glory for the kills, the hitters don't get the kills unless they get a good first pass."
DAKOTA VALLEY
While the Panthers did lose a key piece with setter Ally Beresford along with hitter Rachel Wente, they return most of their squad from last year's runner-up finish.
The Class A No. 2-ranked Panthers are 4-0 on the season and have only dropped one set so far, which was to Sioux Falls Lincoln in the first match of the season.
The Panthers are ranked behind Sioux Falls Christian, the team that beat Dakota Valley for the title last season, and head coach Mary Miller feels the 2020 Panthers are ready to play for a state title again this season.
"Oh definitely we can win a state title," Miller said. "We are a year older. We have three juniors that have started since they were freshmen. It looks like we are young in places, but these kids have played a ton. When you've started for three years, you have things down."
Dakota Valley hit .254 last season and finding players to get kills hasn't been a problem again this season. The Panthers have a .269 hitting percentage as a team.
Junior Sophia Atchison leads the Panthers with 50 kills so far and senior Rachel Rosenquist has 40 kills. Freshman Sophie Tuttle is new to the team this season but already has 39 kills. Sophomore Jorja Van Den Hul and junior Tori Schultz each have 20 kills.
Dakota Valley's offense hasn't missed a beat with sophomore Logan Miller taking over as the team's setter. She has 144 assists so far, an average of 11.4 per set.
"Right now I am very pleased with where Logan is at and she got to play in May as the practice setter for MVP United. I think that was a pivotal point," Miller said. "We knew she could set the ball. She runs a fast offense with a jump set and that helps our team. I am not shocked because I have seen her. Coming in and getting to play against some of those girls, that's been huge."
While it's a potent offense, it's the team's blocking that Miller wants to rely on.
Last season the Panthers finished with 140 total blocks for a total of 3.8 per match and 1.3 per set.
This season Dakota Valley has 27 blocks, an average of 6.6 per match and 2.0 per set.
Schultz leads the team with 10 total blocks, Tuttle has eight, Van Den Hul has six and Miller has five.
"We know we are going to be able to hit and we know Sioux Falls Christian is stacked hitting wise. So it comes down to slowing the hitters down," Miller said. "Can we stay in system in transition while defending their attack? Can we get kills in transition and make our blocking better?"
Dakota Valley returns senior libero Taylor Wilshire, who has 82 digs this season. Defensive specialist Sammi Archer has 43 digs and the Panthers get help from all-around players Rosenquist, who has 56 digs, and Atchison, who has 41 digs.
"These girls, I tell them it's my favorite part of the day, coming into practice. They are great at staying focused and staying humble," Miller said. "They know what they want this year."
SIOUX CITY NORTH
A year after going 14-24, the Stars already have nine wins on the season.
North's offense has been well-balanced, led by junior Madison Craighead, who has 76 kills in 16 matches. Senior Courtney Johnson joins Craighead in the middle and she has 63 kills to go along with 31 blocks. Craighead has 21 total blocks.
Senior Ysabella Arredondo has 57 kills, senior Caitlyn Miller has 46 kills and senior Isabelle Hesse has 40 kills. Sophomore Madalyn Welp has 35 kills.
Senior Olivia O'Brien runs the offense with 286 assists.
Junior Avery Beller has 147 digs.
SIOUX CITY EAST
After a 25-win 2019 season, the Black Raiders are still trying to find their footing in 2020 with a 3-2 record.
East does return one of the best hitters in the Missouri River Athletic Conference with senior Lineya Wells, who has 43 kills and is hitting .326.
Junior Alex Radcliffe has 36 kills and senior Riley Donahue and junior Taylor Drent each had 21 kills for a Black Raiders team that is hitting .240.
Drent leads the team with 19 blocks.
Consistency in the back row will be key. The Black Raiders struggled with the first pass at times last season. Donahue leads East with 47 digs.
BISHOP HEELAN
The Crusaders went 9-25 last season but they are already one-third of the way from reaching last season's win total with a 3-5 record to start the 2020 campaign. Heelan is also 2-0 in the MRAC play to start.
Senior Avery Nelson leads a young Heelan offense with 57 kills. Sophomore Grace Nelson has 32 kills and sophomore Kenley Meis and junior Joclyn Verzal each had 25 kills. Senior Ellie Gengler has 109 assists.
Avery Nelson and Grace Nelson have provided a solid wall at the net. Grace Nelson has 22 total blocks and Avery Nelson has 21 with sophomore Lauren LaFleur added 16 total blocks.
Anesa Davenport leads the back row with 97 digs.
SIOUX CITY WEST
The Wolverines only won four matches last season. Through six matches, West is 2-4 this season.
Junior Holly Duax and sophomore Maya Augustine lead West's offense with 20 kills and Abby Hammer and Eneyada Vasquez are sharing time running the offense.
Junior Haley Gruis has 46 digs.
SOUTH SIOUX
The Cardinals are under new leadership with first-year coach Braden Hall.
South Sioux is 0-4 to start the season.
Senior Hannah Strom has 37 assists.
