METRO VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Dakota Valley talented once again

It's a team that coach Renee Winkel thinks has a lot of potential.

"We lost an amazing senior class and their legacy left it's mark here but you look at what we have returning, the potential is there," Winkel said. "We don't have a Kenzie Foley standout player but what we do have and what we have seen so far, we return our setters, our defense and a lot of players that had a lot of experience at state. They are hungry for it."

The Warriors aren't being overlooked by the IGHSAU, either. SB-L was ranked in the top-5 in 4A to start the season and the Warriors are currently ranked No. 5 in 4A.

SB-L is 5-1 on the season with the only defeat coming against MOC-Floyd Valley, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A and a team that is usually seen at the state tournament.

While there may not be a standout like Foley, the team does return a talented middle hitter with junior Emma Salker, who finished 185 kills last season on a .257 hitting percentage to go along with 76 blocks. She led the Warriors last season with 61 aces.

In the offseason, Salker played with MVP United, which made a trip to the national tournament.

Through five matches, Salker already has 32 kills on a .377 hitting percentage.