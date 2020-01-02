METRO WRESTLING MIDSEASON REPORT: Sergeant Bluff-Luton distancing itself in the MRAC

Sergeant Bluff-Luton came into the season with some serious holes to fill. Easton Graff graduated and his brother, Braden, is at West Sioux. The Warriors also had openings from 195 to 285.
But going into the Christmas break, the Warriors have established themselves as the top team in the Sioux City metro area and they are in a spot to win their fifth straight MRAC title.
SB-L had a strong showing at its own tournament back on Dec. 7 and then won the Austin Roberts Memorial tournament the weekend before Christmas break.
The reason the Warriors have been able to put together another strong squad is because of it returns four state qualifiers, led by junior Jack Gaukel, who has finished as a state runner-up in each of the last two seasons.
Gaukel moved up to 152 pounds this season and it hasn't seemed to affect him. He is 15-1 on the season with his only loss coming at the Council Bluffs tournament. Gaukel is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 152 pounds so far by iawrestle.com and The Predicament.
Blake Liebe was solid last season as a junior and qualified for state at 160 pounds. Liebe has taken a major step forward this season as a 170-pounder. He's 15-2 on the season and has caught the eye of those around the state, cracking the rankings at 170 in 2A at No. 10 by iawrestle.
Isaac Bryan, who is ranked No. 5 at 138, finished eighth at state last season. The junior is 14-4 on the season and Nate Curry, who is ranked No. 8 at 132, is looking for his fourth trip to the state tournament. He's 14-3 on the season. Sophomore Noah Parmalee is a returning state qualifier and at 120 pounds, he is 13-6. Freshman Ty Koedam and senior Cory Bates round out SB-L's dangerous lineup from 120 to 152. Koedam is 13-5 at 126 pounds and Bates is 8-2 at 145.
BISHOP HEELAN
The Crusaders graduated a good amount of talented seniors and their season took a hit when Kobe Clayborne announced he would be unable to wrestle this season after having surgery on his shoulder. He finished fourth at 285 in Class 2A at the state tournament last season.
It's been a rough go for the Crusaders to start the season and while Heelan doesn't have any ranked wrestlers at the moment, the Crusaders are seeing plenty of wrestlers step up.
Junior Mitchell Joines, one of three returning qualifiers for Heelan, leads the team with a 17-1 record at 160 pounds. Sophomore Jacob McGowan and senior Colby Wilmesherr are both out to good starts, too. McGowan has moved up to 120 pounds and is 16-4 on the season. Wilmesheer is at 195 pounds and is 14-5 so far.
Senior Nick McGowan is looking for his first trip to state and he has 15 wins while wrestling at 138 pounds. Freshman Ethan DeLeon has made an instant impact as he's slid in at 126 pounds and has a 15-4 record so far. Freshman Jahluv Buckhanan earned a spot at 113 and is 11-7 and senior Mitchel Olson is at 132. He is 11-8 on the season.
SIOUX CITY NORTH
Junior Nick Walters is proving his run at the state tournament wasn't a fluke. Walters opened eyes last season at the Class 3A state tournament by pulling off a couple of upsets and finishing in eighth place at 120 pounds.
Walters is wrestling at 126 pounds this season and is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Going into Christmas break, Walters is undefeated with a 13-0 record.
Sophomore Logan Williams is building off a strong freshman season and 113 pounds, he is 11-1 so far. Callan Grant-Morris is 9-7 at 285 pounds.
SIOUX CITY EAST
The Black Raiders are undergoing a rebuild with new head coach Jacob Colon, a former All-American from Grand View.
Senior Dylan Harper is East's only returning state qualifier and he is 5-1 while wrestling at 170 pounds this season. Senior Patrick Conley leads the Black Raiders in wins with nine so far and he is 9-4 on the season.
SOUTH SIOUX
Sophomore Peyton Martinez leads the Cardinals after a fifth-place showing at state last season as a freshman. The 145-pound sophomore is 8-2 to start the season.
Seniors Adan Curiel and Jacob Ngeleka are the other two returning state qualifiers for South Sioux. Curiel is wrestling at 170 pounds and Ngeleka is at 285. Junior Caleb Kriens is having a solid season so far with a 11-7 record at 160 and junior Mohamed Siidow has taken a step forward at 138 pounds with a 10-7 record.
SIOUX CITY WEST
The Wolverines' bright spot has come from freshman Tytan Webb, who is 4-1 on the season at 106 pounds.