METRO WRESTLING MIDSEASON REPORT: Sergeant Bluff-Luton distancing itself in the MRAC

Sergeant Bluff-Luton came into the season with some serious holes to fill. Easton Graff graduated and his brother, Braden, is at West Sioux. The Warriors also had openings from 195 to 285.

But going into the Christmas break, the Warriors have established themselves as the top team in the Sioux City metro area and they are in a spot to win their fifth straight MRAC title.

SB-L had a strong showing at its own tournament back on Dec. 7 and then won the Austin Roberts Memorial tournament the weekend before Christmas break.

The reason the Warriors have been able to put together another strong squad is because of it returns four state qualifiers, led by junior Jack Gaukel, who has finished as a state runner-up in each of the last two seasons.

Gaukel moved up to 152 pounds this season and it hasn't seemed to affect him. He is 15-1 on the season with his only loss coming at the Council Bluffs tournament. Gaukel is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 152 pounds so far by iawrestle.com and The Predicament.

Blake Liebe was solid last season as a junior and qualified for state at 160 pounds. Liebe has taken a major step forward this season as a 170-pounder. He's 15-2 on the season and has caught the eye of those around the state, cracking the rankings at 170 in 2A at No. 10 by iawrestle.