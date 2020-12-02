METRO WRESTLING PREVIEW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton looks to crack top 3, Heelan led by Joines

"It sucks being in that situation. Any kid, no matter the sport, that has that potential jerked from them, it changes their perspective," Koedam said. "They come in realizing there is no guarantee of tomorrow or the postseason so they train each day as if it's their last and that sums up Noah. He's another kid that has some sincere motivation and has two years left to get it done."

Ty Koedam not only qualified for the state tournament as a freshman but he also placed at state as he finished eighth. Ty Koedam will wrestle at 126 pounds.

"Probably the greatest change in Ty, he has that confidence as a sophomore that you don't have as a freshman," Koedam said. "With our schedule, there really isn't a tournament where you can rest on your laurels. You have to have a good day every weekend. The training he was able to do and the wrestling he was able to do this offseason and reflecting on some matches, confidence will be on his side."

Freshman Ethan Skoglund is dealing with an injury but is expected to compete at 106 with freshman Conner Rush. Freshman Cam Keokenchahn will get an opportunity at 113.

Sophomore Hunter Steffans, who won his only varsity match last season to get SB-L to the state duals, takes over at 132 pounds.